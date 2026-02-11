Black History Month celebration planned at Kankakee High School

A Black History Month celebration is planned for Feb. 20 at Kankakee High School. The event is free and open to the community. (Provided by Kankakee School District 111)

Kankakee School District 111’s annual Black History Celebration is planned to be a free community event honoring culture, history and student voices.

The celebration will take place Friday, Feb. 20, at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St.

There will be a vendor fair at 5 p.m. in the main gym, followed by a student-led production of “I Am My Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams” at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

The event aims to showcase Black History, Black excellence, local Black-owned businesses and powerful student performances.