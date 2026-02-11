Black History Month celebration planned at Kankakee High School

Kankakee School District 111’s annual Black History Celebration is planned to be a free community event honoring culture, history and student voices.
The celebration will take place Friday, Feb. 20, at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St.
There will be a vendor fair at 5 p.m. in the main gym, followed by a student-led production of “I Am My Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams” at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.
The event aims to showcase Black History, Black excellence, local Black-owned businesses and powerful student performances.