Kankakee Regional Land Bank Authority offers rehab-ready homes for sale

The Kankakee Regional Land Bank Authority has listed the former Jaffe Drugs building, pictured Jan. 24, 2026, at 217 E. Court St., for sale at $99,900. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Kankakee Regional Land Bank Authority, a partnership between the City of Kankakee and Kankakee County, is selling abandoned single-family and 2-unit homes ready for rehabilitation.

The first property, a 2-flat on S. Chicago Ave., will receive a new roof from the land bank, with the buyer completing the remaining rehab. An open house on January 31 attracted strong interest. A second open house is scheduled for February 14.

Most land bank properties require moderate to substantial rehab, making them appealing to investors. The land bank will also sell to owner-occupants who can secure financing, such as an FHA 203(k) purchase-rehab loan.

To View Properties and Apply:

Visit www.krlba.org to view available homes and submit online applications.

For more information about the land bank, contact Brian White, acting director, or visit their website at www.krlba.org.