Kankakee man found guilty of attempted murder

Arthur Hopewell, of Kankakee, was found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm of his now ex-wife last Wednesday in Kankakee County court.

The 49-year-old shot her twice on Aug. 16, 2022 in the 400 block of Country Club Drive, Kankakee police said.

Officers responded to the scene regarding a report of shots being fired. As police arrived, they were flagged down by a woman, later identified as Hopewell’s now ex-wife, police said.

She told police Hopewell had taken her revolver and shot her at their home, according to police. Police said they found Hopewell only a short distance away, sitting on the front porch with a revolver next to him, police said.

Hopewell’s spouse was transported to a Kankakee hospital for treatment of her injury, police said.

Hopewell faces a prison sentence of 31 years to life, to be served at 85%, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said in a release.