Bradley-Bourbonnais ties as runner-up at state cheer: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Competitive Cheer

IHSA State Finals

Co-ed: Bradley-Bourbonnais scored a 96.04 to tie with Elk Grove Village for second place behind state champion Hersey.

Class 1A: A pair of Illinois Central Eight Conference schools qualified for the final day of competition, where Herscher scored an 89.26 to take fourth and Wilmington finished eighth with an 87.52.

Girls wrestling

IHSA Normal Community West Regional: Defending state runner-up Payton Temple of Clifton Central/Iroquois West was crowned the 170-pound champion on Saturday.

A pair of Bradley-Bourbonnais grapplers earned second-place finishes to qualify for sectionals, Aubrianna Rapier (135) and Kaylee Morris (215). The Boilermakers’ Sophia Domont also advanced after taking fourth at 140.

Coal City’s Riley Kuder took second at 130 to advance and Reed-Custer’s Madysen Meyer was third at 115 to also advance.

Girls basketball

Iroquois West 44, Tri-Point 11: At home, the Raiders (17-9) stayed hot with their fifth straight win, including back-to-back wins by at least 30 points. Amelia Scharp nearly doubled the Chargers output herself with 20 points. Phylicity Leonard added eight points.

Cissna Park 48, Pontiac 44 (OT): At Pontiac, the Timberwolves (22-2) emerged in extra time behind Addison Lucht’s 24 points, four rebounds, three assists, five steals and two blocks. Josie Neukomm and Lauryn Hamrick had seven points apiece, with Neukomm grabbing nine rebounds and Hamrick hauling in seven.

Boys basketball

River Valley Conference Tournament

St. Anne 91, Illinois Lutheran 31: At home, the No. 1 seed Cardinals (19-5) advanced to Tuesday’s tournament semifinal against Momence after storming past the eight-seed Chargers.

Ten different St. Anne players scored, led by Trevor Van Pelt’s 21 points. Matthew Langellier and Brigham Hayes each had 13, Jason Blyle had a dozen and Grant Pomaranski had 10.

Gardner-South Wilmington 74, Donovan 41: At home, two-seed Gardner-South Wilmington (15-11) got a night to remember from Leondre Kemp, who went for 32 points and 16 rebounds. Cooper Biros had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists as the Panthers advanced to host Clifton Central in the semifinals.

No stats were available for Donovan (6-18).

Clifton Central 58, Beecher 41: At home, the third-seeded Comets (17-6) bounced back from a 15-11 deficit after a quarter and will visit Gardner-South Wilmington in the semifinals.

no stats were available for either team. Beecher is 4-21.

Chops Billinger Shootout

Kankakee 53, Hyde Park 37: At Kankakee, the Kays (22-1) emerged in a battle of state-ranked Class 3A teams, with Kankakee second and Hyde Park seventh.

Lincoln Williams had 16 points, five rebounds and five blocks. EJ Hazelett added 14 points, while Myair Thompson had 11 points and four assists.