Bradley-Bourbonnais retains All-Area title as senior Bri Dyer-Riegle takes 1st

Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Bri Dyer-Riegle started and finished her day at the All-Ares bowling meet in memorable fashion at the Brookmont Bowling Center on Wednesday.

She picked up strikes on the first seven frames of her first game of the afternoon and closed her third and final game with three strikes on the 10th frame, finishing with a score of 584 to claim the individual All-Area title and lead the Boilermakers to a team win.

They bowled 2,106 as a team to clear Kankakee (1,785), Peotone (1,719) and Bishop McNamara (1,547).

Dyer-Riegle rode that scorching start to a 243 in game one, the highest score of any bowler Wednesday by 51 pins.

“Just to have that momentum and keep the energy up was a big thing,” she said. “There were some down moments, but instantly we brought each other right back up. I feel like that’s what a team sport is: to be one and be a family.”

Dyer-Riegle’s start helped set the tone for her teammates Jazlyn Anderson (423), Abigail Sforza (386), Izabella Smith (373) and Addison Fleischman (340).

After placing third at the IHSA Morton Regional last season, the Boilermakers will be a bit closer to home Friday at the Minooka Regional. Peotone will also be in Minooka while Kankakee and Bishop McNamara will be in Morton.

Head coach Gina Eckhoff said she wants to see the team keep up the support they have for each other in search of another sectional berth.

“They do a fabulous job working together as a team, even during certain frames that are harder,” she said. “They do a good job of getting each other out of those moments that are more difficult. They have a strong bond, which I think plays a big part in it.”

Kankakee’s second-place finish Wednesday was all the more impressive considering the Kays had just four bowlers to everyone else’s five. Had only the first four scores counted, the Kays would’ve won by 19.

They were reduced to four after a player moved away over Christmas break, but head coach Michael Prude said he has been proud of how his shorthanded Kays have responded in the second half of the season.

“All of the tournaments we bowled after Christmas, we never came in last place even though we had only four bowlers,” he said. “They really stepped it up and their confidence really grew throughout the season.”

All four Kays finished in the top seven. Shatara Johnson (533) finished second individually, followed by Lybrty Terrell (451), Madyson Jarvis (405) and Chloe Peters (396).

Johnson bowled a 192 in her final game of the day, the second-highest score bowled Wednesday, and said she hopes to break that 200-mark before her senior season comes to an end.

“I feel like I could’ve definitely made a 200 game today, but I’m proud of my score I ended up with,” she said. “I really want to end with a 200 game, make my coach proud because it’s his last year coaching me.”

Peotone’s Olivia Smaga got her second straight third-place finish at All-Area, bowling a 482 ahead of teammates Julie Gress (332), Nadia Esquivel (330), Autumn Regal (318) and Adrianna Udstuen (257).

She narrowly missed a spot among the top 10 individuals at regionals last season, finishing 15th and falling short of sectional, and said she hopes to keep her season alive longer this year.

“I would really like to qualify for sectional this year, so that’s my biggest goal,” she said. “It’s my senior year, my last year to do it, so I’d be really excited if I was able to do that.”

Bishop McNamara was led by senior Laura Moore with 362. Camille Czako (349), Isabelle Garcia De Leon (304) Emelia Kelsey (275) and Violetta Alvarado (257) rounded things out.

Moore is a four-year bowler and said she has embraced her role as a senior captain. She also hopes to keep this final season going beyond Friday.

“The best part is being able to build relationships with all the girls on my team, and as team captain I feel like it’s my responsibility to make sure everyone feels welcome for bowling,” she said. “I’m really hoping to be able to qualify, even if its just by a little bit.”