Kankakee relies on balanced scoring attack in conference win over Thornridge: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Kankakee 74, Thornridge 62: Four players scored 14 or more points for the Kays (16-1, 7-0 Southland Athletic Conference) in what was their 11th straight win. Lincoln Williams had 20 points and six rebounds, Cedric Terrell III had 16 points and seven assists, Kenaz Jackson had 15 points and five rebounds and Myair Thompson had 14 points and six assists.

Reed-Custer 54, Wilmington 49 (2OT): The Comets (9-10, 4-3 Illinois Central Eight Conference) outlasted the Wildcats (13-6, 5-2 ICE) in a conference thriller. Jesse Tresouthick led Reed-Custer with 14 points, Matthew Kuban had 13 and Kaiden Klein had 11.

No individual stats were immediately available for Wilmington.

Herscher 48, Manteno 45: The Tigers (7-12, 1-5 ICE) snapped a three-game losing streak with a conference win at home. Austin Buckley led the team with 14 points while Gavin Hull added 12 points and Tanner Jones had 10.

Manteno (9-11, 4-3) was led by Ramsey Owens with 17 points, Dylan Polito with 11 and Braden Campbell with seven.

St. Anne 61, Watseka 51: The Cardinals (15-5) extended their winning streak to seven games with Tuesday’s road win over the Warriors (6-13). No individual stats were available for either team.

Cissna Park 52, South Newton 48: No individual stats were immediately available for the Timberwolves (9-12) from Tuesday’s home win, their second win in three games.

Homewood-Flossmoor 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 45: The Boilermakers (5-15, 0-9 SouthWest Suburban Conference) kept it relatively close against the conference-leading Vikings but came up short on the road. No individual stats were immediately available.

Streator 57, Peotone 51: The Blue Devils (8-9, 5-3 ICE) dropped a close one at home to the ICE-leading Bulldogs. Tyler Walker had 17 points for Peotone while Nick Cronin had 16 and Alex Chenoweth had 14.

Lisle 54, Coal City 47: After consecutive nonconference wins, the Coalers (8-10, 0-7 ICE) came up just short of their first conference win of the season. No individual stats were immediately available.

La Salette 68, Milford 37: Jack VanHoveln had 11 points and Maddox Muehling had 10 as the Bearcats (2-17) fell at home.

Girls basketball

Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Donovan/St. Anne 27: Maddie Simms had a senior night to remember, scoring 23 points to lead the Panthers (5-17, 5-7 RVC) to a home win while also becoming the first player in program history to reach 1,000 career rebounds. Kaylee Tousignant added 15 points and Madison Wright had seven.

The WildCards (2-16, 1-9) were led by Alexis Hedges with 12 points and five rebounds. Deven Walwer had five points and 10 rebounds.

Grace Christian 44, Momence 33: Zoey Baldridge’s 21 points, seven steals and five rebounds propelled the Crusaders (8-10, 7-4 RVC) to a conference win on the road. Kaitlyn Jorgensen added 15 points and five rebounds while Analiese Jorgensen had six points and six rebounds.

No individual stats were immediately available for Momence (4-12, 4-8).

Clifton Central 52, Grant Park 32: No individual stats were immediately for the Comets (13-8, 7-2 RVC) from Tuesday’s conference win on the road.

The Dragons (8-9, 6-4) got 10 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks from Taylor Panozzo. Reegan Thompson added 12 points and Abi Roberts had six points and 10 rebounds.

Wilmington 43, Coal City 40: The Wildcats (15-7, 6-3 ICE) held on to pick up a close conference win at home, their sixth win in the last eight games. No individual stats were immediately available for Wilmington.

The Coalers (6-15, 3-6) were led by Sydney Larson with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Becca Hall added nine points and Riley Walker had seven.

Homewood-Flossmoor 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 24: No individual stats were immediately for the Boilermakers (2-17, 0-11 SWSC) from their conference loss at home.