3 GOP governor candidate to visit Bradley

Darren Bailey, Republican candidate for Illinois Governor, has committed to appear at a Saturday morning gubernatorial forum in Bradley. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Three Republican gubernatorial candidates are set to appear at a Saturday breakfast forum in Bradley.

Candidates Darren Bailey, who was defeated in the general election by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November 2022, as well as Ted Dabrowski and Joseph Severino, have committed to the event.

Hosted by the Kankakee County Republican Women, in partnership with the Kankakee County Republican Central Committee, the forum will begin at 9 a.m.

The forum is slated to conclude at 10:30 a.m.

Four years ago, the organization held a forum for GOP governor candidates.

Each candidate will introduce themselves. A question-and-answer session will follow, and candidates can make a closing statement.

Lori Owen, president of the county Republican women’s organization, said the event has been in the planning stage since about early autumn. The group is hoping for a turnout of about 75.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m., followed by an 8:30 a.m. breakfast. Tickets are $25 and are available online at kankakeecrw.org/forum or at the door.

The primary election is set for March 17. The general election is Nov. 3.

In total, six Republicans are running for the state’s top office. In addition to the three set for the forum, candidates include Rick Heidner, James Mendrick and Gregg Moore.

The Heidner name should be somewhat familiar to Kankakee area residents. Heidner is the owner and developer of the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center in east Kankakee.

This event will provide an opportunity for community members to hear directly from the candidates seeking the GOP nomination ahead of the March primary.

Bailey, of southern Illinois, a former Illinois state representative and senator, collected just over 42% of the vote in the 2022 race, while Pritzker gained nearly 55%.