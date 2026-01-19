Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Eli Swafford

Name: Eli Swafford

School: Bradley-Bourbonnais

Sport: Boys swim and dive

Year: Junior

Why he was selected: Not only did Swafford help the Boilermakers continue their All-City dominance last Tuesday, factoring into four of the 12 first-place finishes they earned, but he also continued his historic solo season. Swafford broke his own school record in the 100-yard backstroke (56.03 seconds) and also took the solo crown in the 100-yard butterfly (55.55). He also swam a leg in both the winning 200-yard medley (1:49.61) and 400-yard freestyle (3:42.52) relays.

What is a more fulfilling feeling and why, breaking a school record for the first time or breaking your own school record?

If I had to say what was more fulfilling it would be breaking a new record, because in my opinion PRs are expected. Personally, it’s more interesting to see something else fall for the first time.

As you look to continue to cut your 100-yard backstroke time to get to the state cut line by your sectional meet, where do you feel you can find your biggest improvements?

In the pool I need to get my flip turns and walls down to take that next step and I can always practice a little bit harder each day.

Coach Ashley Porter is in her first season coaching the boys team. What is something about her coaching style that you and your teammates have learned from or enjoyed the most?

What the swimmers take advantage of is her experience and knowledge. She’s been coaching for many years and has been involved in some of my teammates swim careers already during club.

You swim in both individual and relay events. Are there any differences in the way you prepare for an individual or relay race?

Nope, my mindset is the same for both. It’s just about going out your hardest and trying to get PRs or wins.

Does a home-pool advantage exist in the same way that home-court or home-field does? Do you feel more confident at home, or do you sometimes find it tougher to hit your goals on the road?

Yes it does. Lots of factors play into this, like air or water temperature, even the thickness of the water makes a difference. So, there is certainly an advantage being able to practice in your own conditions.

What songs, artists or albums are most often found on your pre-meet playlists?

When I do listen to music I listen to mostly rap like BigXThaPlug or Kendrick Lamar, but sometimes I don’t listen to anything and just try to be in the moment with my friends and teammates.