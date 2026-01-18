Bishop McNamara’s Coen Demack, Kankakee’s Lincoln Williams dazzle in wins: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Regular season

Bishop McNamara 68, Wheaton Academy 61: At home, the Fightin’ Irish (17-4, 1-2 Chicagoland Christian Conference) got a 30-point explosion from Coen Demack and 13 points from Karter Krutsinger.

Kankakee 70, Champaign Centennial 57: On the road, the Kays (15-1) got 27 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, three assists and three blocks from Lincoln Williams. EJ Hazelett had 16 points and six boards. Myair Thompson tallied 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Wilmington 37, Westmont 28: At home, the Wildcats (13-5) were guided by 16 points from Ryan Kettman and nine apiece from Brysen Meents and Declan Moran.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 64, Herscher 41: No individual stats were immediately available for the Tigers (6-11) from their home loss.

Watseka 56, Grant Park 22: No individual stats were available from the Warriors (6-11) in their road win.

Max Paez had 11 points to lead Grant Park (1-16). Shawn Kveck added seven points.

St. Anne 57, Cissna Park 45: At St. Anne, no individual stats were available for either team as the Cardinals improved to 13-5 and the Timberwolves fell to 8-12.

Seneca MLK Shootout

Mendota 39, Manteno 25: The Panthers (9-9) were within two possessions in the fourth quarter before a late Mendota run. Braden Campbell had 16 points, followed by from eight from Dylan Polito.

Hinckley Big Rock 70, Beecher 55: No individual stats were immediately available for Beecher (4-15).

Sterling MLK Shootout

Morton 73, Bradley-Bourbonnais 35: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers (5-14).

Girls basketball

Watseka/Milford 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16: At home, the Warriors (17-2) got points from 10 different players. Christa Holohan outscored P-B-L herself with 18 points and four assists. Kami Muehling and Noelle Schroeder each had eight points and four assists.

Calvary Christian 37, Grant Park 22: No individual stats were available for the Dragons (8-8) from their road loss.