BBCHS, Kays’ Carson Meister, R-C’s Mason Vasil advance at bowling regionals: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Kankakee's Carson Meister bowls on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Boys bowling

IHSA LaSalle-Peru Regional: With a third-place finish, Bradley-Bourbonnais advanced as a team to the Minooka Sectional on Jan. 24. The Boilermakers had 5,484 points as a team, trailing only Minooka and LaSalle-Peru. Jack Kanoski led the team with 1,133 points, Gavin Peters had 1,125 and Cooper Daugherty had 1,067.

Also advancing as an individual was Kankakee’s Carson Meister, who placed third among individual qualifiers with 1,212 points. The Kays finished fifth as a team, just 22 points behind Streator, to narrowly miss a team trip to sectionals.

Reed-Custer’s Mason Vasil placed sixth among individual qualifiers with 1,143 to punch his ticket to Minooka.

Boys basketball

Clifton Central 68, Tri-Point 20: The Comets (13-5, 6-2 River Valley Conference) picked up their third straight blowout win in conference play on Friday. Mayson Mitchell led the way with 21 points, Blake Chandler added 14 and Jake Thompson had 10.

Gardner-South Wilmington 60, Donovan 49: A three game losing streak was snapped by the Panthers (10-10, 7-1 RVC) with Friday’s home conference win. Leondre Kemp had 18 points, Cooper Biros had 17 and Stanley Buchanan chipped in eight.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Wildcats (6-12, 3-5).

St. Anne 64, Illinois Lutheran 25: No individual stats were immediately available for the Cardinals (13-5, 7-0 RVC), who won their fifth straight game and remained perfect in conference play.

Coal City 49, Prairie Central 40: Dane Noffsinger scored 17 points to help lead the Coalers (8-9) to a home win. Braden Walker had eight points and Gavin Berger and Julian Micetich added six apiece.

Christ the King 45, Bishop McNamara 42: The Fightin’ Irish (16-4, 0-2 Chicagoland Christian Conference) had a three-game winning streak snapped with a close conference loss on the road. No individual stats were immediately available.

Lockport 81, Bradley-Bourbonnais 41: The Boilermakers (5-13, 0-8 SouthWest Suburban Conference) dropped their sixth straight game Friday, falling on the road in conference play. Drew Kubal led the team with nine points.

Streator 55, Herscher 49: The host Tigers (6-11, 2-5 Illinois Central Eight Conference) went stride-for-stride with the conference co-leaders but fell just short of the upset. No individual stats were immediately available.

South Newton 78, Milford 43: Jack Van Hoveln had 11 points and Coby Brown and Jacksyn Wallace each had eight points as the Bearcats (2-15) were tripped up on the road.

Girls basketball

Calvary Christian 40, Grace Christian 34: No individual stats were immediately for the Crusaders (7-10), who were coming off consecutive wins.