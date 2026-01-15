Maddie Gesky, Emily Horath notch double-doubles in Manteno’s win at Seneca: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Manteno 53, Seneca 45: At Seneca, the Panthers (18-2) got double-doubles from Maddie Gesky, who had 18 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks, and Emily Horath, who had 13 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Lila Prindeville had 13 points.

Cissna Park 61, Chrisman 10: Addison Lucht went wild for the host Timberwolves (14-2, 6-0 Vermilion Valley Conference), turning in 25 points, four rebounds, eight steals and two assists. Lauryn Hamrick and Sophie Duis each had 11 points and four rebounds, with Hamrick adding a pair of steals.

Watseka/Milford 37, Bismarck-Henning 33: At home, the Warriors (15-2, 5-0) won a tight one. Christa Holohan had 17 points and Rennah Barrett added 12.

Gardner-South Wilmington 41, Donovan/St. Anne 34: At Donovan, the Panthers (4-16, 4-6 River Valley Conference) got 13 points from Maddie Simms and snapped a three-game losing streak. Madison Wright added seven points.

Reagan VanHoveln led the WildCards (2-15, 1-8) with 13 points and three assists. Brisa Ortiz added six points.

Dwight 52, Reed-Custer 31: On the road, the Comets (9-9) outscored the Trojans 18-15 in the third quarter, but were held to single digits in the other three. Alyssa Wollenzein had 19 points, five rebounds and five steals. Morgan Toler had five points, four rebounds and three steals.

Boys basketball

Iroquois West 46, Donovan 43: At home, the Raiders (1-17) got their first win of the season. Caleb Fauser hit four 3-pointers and had a game-high 14 points. Wyatt Breen had seven points.

Preston Harrington-Dewitt and Noah Klecan had 10 points apiece for Donovan (6-11).

Reed-Custer 52, Beecher 41: On the road, the Comets (8-10) got 17 points and four boards from Matt Kuban, 11 points from Kaden Klein and 10 points and seven rebounds from Chase Isaac.

Wences Baumgartner’s 21 points led the Bobcats (4-14), who also got seven points from Aaron Harden.

Wilmington 56, Gardner-South Wilmington 27: At home, Brysen Meents had 17 points and Ryan Kettman added 14 for the Wildcats (12-4).

Stanley Buchanan’s six points led the Panthers (9-10).