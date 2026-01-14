Kankakee has 5 score in double figures in conference win over Rich Township: Tuesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Boys basketball

Kankakee 59, Rich Township 51: A balanced scoring attack got the job done for the Kays (14-1, 6-0 Southland Athletic Conference) in a big road win in conference play. Lincoln Williams and Kenaz Jackson scored 13 points apiece, Myair Thompson scored 12, EJ Hazelett added 11, and Cedric Terrell III finished with 10. Williams added six rebounds and three blocks, Thompson had six assists and four rebounds, and Hazelett had eight rebounds.

Momence 70, Illinois Lutheran 53: A couple of milestones were reached in Tuesday’s conference win for Momence (10-7, 4-3 RVC). Senior Erick Castillo scored a career-high 29 points while leading Momence to head coach Kevin Ecker’s 150th career win. D’Angelo Hundley added 13 points.

Lincoln-Way Central 50, Bradley-Bourbonnais 42: The Boilermakers (5-12, 0-7 SouthWest Suburban Conference) came up just a bit short of their first conference win at home on Tuesday. Kobe Lawrence had 14 points and Tez Smith added eight.

Beecher 67, Donovan 33: The Bobcats (4-13, 4-3 RVC) snapped a seven-game losing streak with a road win. Wences Baumgartner led the team with 22 points and six steals, while Jadyn Stout added six points, five rebounds and four assists.

No individual stats were immediately available for Donovan (6-10, 3-4 RVC).

Wilmington 43, Herscher 40: Declan Moran’s 16 points, Brysen Meents’ 11 and Ryan Kettman’s 10 helped the Wildcats (11-4, 5-1 Illinois Central Eight Conference) to a narrow conference win on the road. It was their third win in a row overall.

No individual stats were immediately for the Tigers (6-10, 2-4 ICE).

Tri-Point 55, Grant Park 40: The Dragons (1-14, 1-6 RVC) were led by Rigo Venegas with 18 points, while Luis Maldonado and Ian Hamann added six apiece.

Oakwood 73, Milford 57: Hixon Lafond had 13 points and Lucas Summers 10 as Milford (2-15, 1-5 Vermilion Valley Conference) fell on the road.

Westville 79, Iroquois West 21: Drew Talbert and Caleb Fauser scored four points apiece for the Raiders (0-17, 0-5 VVC).

Coal City 47, Seneca 39: On the road, the Coalers improved to 7-9 and snapped a two-game skid. Dane Noffsinger’s 18 points led the way, followed by 13 from Gavin Berger and 10 from Carter Nicholson.

Cissna Park 58, Salt Fork 52 (2OT): At home, the Timberwolves (8-11, 2-3 VVC) won a thriller. No individual stats were available.

Clifton Central 88, Grace Christian 28: At Grace Christian, no individual stats were available. The Comets moved to 12-5 and 5-2 in the RVC. The Crusaders fell to 0-8, 0-8.

Watseka 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 45: At home, the Warriors improved to 5-11 and 2-3 in the VVC. No individual stats were immediately available.

Lisle 58, Peotone 55: No individual stats were available for Peotone (8-8, 5-2 ICE), which fell out of a three-way tie atop the conference with Wilmington and Streator with the road loss.

Girls basketball

Grace Christian 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 39 (OT): The Crusaders (6-9, 5-4 RVC) outscored the Panthers (3-16, 3-6) 13-2 in overtime Tuesday to pick up a road conference win. Zoey Baldridge scored 27 points for Grace, while Kaitlyn Jorgensen added 16, seven of which came in overtime.

Maddie Simms led the Panthers with 17 points.

Beecher 50, Wilmington 36: Allie Johnson, Grace Wuest and Gianna Bonomo scored 11 points apiece as the Bobcats (11-8) picked up a nonconference win at home. Madison Smith added nine points.

Wilmington (13-7) was led by Sami Liaromatis with 13 points and Keeley Walsh with 10.