Manteno police arrest Chicago man on weapons charges

Gavel - Kankakee court

By Jeff Bonty

Manteno police arrested a Chicago man on alleged weapons charges last week.

According to Kankakee County Court records, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 19-year-old Anthony Camacho with one count of possession of a firearm by a gang member (Class 2 felony), three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of retail theft (Class A misdemeanor).

The court record also showed a Kankakee County judge granted the state’s attorney’s motion to detain Anthony.

According to a release, on Jan. 7, Manteno officers were called to the 100 block of North Main Street for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officers talked with Camacho and a woman who matched the description provided for the subjects involved, the police said.

A witness observed the woman striking Camacho before police arriving, police said.

Officers identified Camacho as the suspect from a retail theft that occurred Jan. 6 at a Manteno business. They arrested him for the retail theft charge, police said.

During a search of Camacho, a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine was located and seized. Camacho is prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.

According to court records, the woman was not charged.

