Gardner-South Wilmington, St. Anne boys basketball stay perfect in RVC: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Momence 47: At home, the Panthers (9-7, 6-0) stayed unblemished in the River Valley Conference, thanks in large part to Cooper Biros’ 21 points and seven rebounds and Leondre Kemp’s 13 points and 16 rebounds. Cameron Gray and Reed Millette had eight points apiece.

D’Angelo Hundley led Momence (9-7, 3-3 RVC) with 19 points. Erick Castillo added 16 points.

St. Anne 64, Beecher 49: The Cardinals (11-5, 5-0 RVC) kept their unbeaten start to conference play alive with a road win. No individual stats were immediately for St. Anne.

The Bobcats (3-12, 3-4) were led by Wences Baumgartner with 19 points and six rebounds. Dominick DeFrank had 14 points and Aaron Harden had 11.

Clifton Central 60, Donovan 36: At home, the Comets (11-5, 4-2 RVC) snapped a three-game losing streak. Donovan fell to 6-8, 3-3. No stats were available for either team.

Manteno 52, Coal City 38: Ramsey Owens’ 19 points helped lead the Panthers (8-8, 3-3 Illinois Central Eight Conference) to a home conference win. Quinn Campbell added 11 points while Eric Eldridge and Cade Bechard had six apiece.

The Coalers (6-9, 0-6) were led by Gavin Berger with 11 points and Braden Walker with seven.

Reed-Custer 53, Lisle 45: The Comets (7-9, 3-3 ICE) got to .500 in conference play with Friday’s win at home. Eddie Bryan had 16 points, 13 rebounds and six steals. Matthew Kuban had 15 points while Jesse Tresouthick had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Lincoln-Way West 62, Bradley-Bourbonnais 38: No individual stats were available for the host Boilermakers (5-11, 0-5 SouthWest Suburban Conference).

Hoopeston 61, Milford 55: The Bearcats (2-14, 1-4 Vermilion Valley Conference) came up short in a conference contest at home. Jack VanHoveln had 17 points and Hixon Lafond had 15.

Bismarck-Henning 59, Iroquois West 26: Wyatt Breen had nine points and Landen Kraft had seven in defeat for the Raiders (0-15, 0-4 VVC).

Armstrong 45, Cissna Park 42: No individual stats were immediately available for the Timberwolves (7-11) from Friday’s home loss.

Illinois Lutheran 36, Grant Park 32: Rigo Venegas had eight points while Julian Barnas and Max Paez had six apiece in a loss for the Dragons (1-12, 1-5 RVC).

Girls basketball

St. Laurence 50, Kankakee 44: After falling in an early 24-9 hole, the host Kays (16-4) stormed back to make it a one-possession game a handful of times but saw their comeback come short. Ava Johnson had 13 points. London Stroud (11 points) and LaMarayah Smith (10) were also in double figures.

Lincoln-Way West 82, Bradley-Bourbonnais 31: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers (2-14, 0-8 SWSC).

Abingdon/Avon 41, Cissna Park 38: The Timberwolves (12-2) had a nine-game winning streak snapped with Friday’s home loss. No individual stats were immediately available.