Cedric Terrell’s late go-ahead 3-pointer helps Kankakee top Lincoln-Way Central for KHT maroon title

Cedric Terrell III fired a couple of misguided missiles from 3-point range in the first half of Sunday’s Kankakee Holiday Tournament maroon bracket championship against Lincoln-Way Central. But when the Kankakee senior guard found himself with the ball in his hands during crunch time, he didn’t think twice.

Off of a feed from Lincoln Williams, Terrell III drilled the go-ahead triple to break a tie, and a minute after Alex Panos responded with a game-tying triple of his own, Terrell III made the 15th and final lead change of an instant classic at the free throw line, as the Kays emerged from a back-and-forth battle for a 54-50 win to earn their sixth straight tournament championship and seventh in the last eight years.

“I didn’t lose confidence, because I’m a shooter and shooters shoot,” Terrell III said. “Seeing that go in, that was amazing. Lincoln trusting me and kicking it out to me, that’s the type of bond we’ve got.”

There was still 2:50 remaining when Terrell III hit the shot of his young season, and the Kays had to reclaim the lead in the closing moments when Terrell III made 3 of 4 free throws and Williams split a pair. But when Williams saw that triple tickle the twine, the four-year standout knew he’d be ending his KHT career at a perfect 12-0.

“That play we called was for me to get to the rim on the pick and roll,” Williams, who had a game-high 25 points, said. “The (Knights defender) stepped up and Third was open. I’ve known these guys for years and years, so I trust them. I hit him in the corner, knew it was good, got back on D and knew we weren’t going to lose this one.”

The Knights (10-3) let it be known early that the Kays (10-1) wouldn’t run away with their third blowout win in as many tournament games, as junior Nick Brzezniak went on an 8-2 run of his own to put Lincoln-Way Central in early control.

Brzenziak, matched up on both sides of the floor with Williams, tallied 13 of his 17 points in the first half, showing Knights head coach Brian Flaherty once again that he was going to turn in another fearless performance.

“We told Nick that was the match and he smiled ear to ear when he heard that,” Flaherty said. “From that moment I knew he wasn’t going to shy away from that situation. He was going to battle.”

Williams passed James Murphy atop the Kankakee scoring list with a pair of free throws late in the first half before the Kays took a 29-28 lead to the locker room. But a 10-2 run early in the third quarter, highlighted by a pair of Alex Panos triples, gave the Knights a 39-35 lead three minutes into the second half allowed for one of the few two-possession leads either team had all night.

After scoring three points on 1-of-6 shooting in the first half, Panos exploded in the second half to finish with a team-high 18 points.

“The thing I admire most about the kid is he’s absolutely fearless,” Flaherty said. “He doesn’t care if he makes the mistake at the end, he wants to be the one with the opportunity to make the play.”

His final points came on a gutsy 3-pointer with 90 seconds left to knot it back up at 50-50, a score that held until Terrell III was fouled with 6.8 seconds left. He made the first free throw to go ahead 51-50, but missed the second.

Thankfully, Kenaz Jackson was there to muscle an offensive rebound, kicking it out to Williams, who hit a pair from the line. After the Knights saw a crosscourt inbounds pass go out of bounds, Terrell III again went to the stripe with under a second to go, burying both free throws to put the game on ice.

And while he’s the one credited with six of the Kays’ last seven points – and 14 points on the night – Terrell III credited Jackson for saving the day with his offensive rebound.

“Brotherhood,” Terrell III said with a smile. “He’s got my back.”

After setting the single-game scoring record with 44 points earlier this month, Williams, who repeated his tournament MVP honors, is now two-thirds of the way to the Kays’ scoring triple crown with 1,634 career points and counting, next looking for the single-season record.

“It was my last ever Kankakee Holiday Tournament game and we went out with a bang,” Williams said. “ ... As a team we’re doing great. We’re rolling, got another great game from Third, just looking to keep it rolling.”

Kays coach Chris Pickett agreed with Williams that his record-breaking night coming at the KHT was as perfect as a story could be written.

“He’s going to go down as one of the greatest basketball players in Kankakee history,” Pickett said. “I’m just glad that we have him, I’m glad he’s developed the way he’s developed, I’m glad that his dedication to our school, our town and our team is where it is.

“And I’m glad we won the 2025 Kankakee Holiday Tournament.”