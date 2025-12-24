Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Journal

Riverside Hospital makes national list for preventing urinary infections

Riverside Medical Center, East Tower

Riverside Medical Center, East Tower (Photo Provided By Riverside Medical Center)

By Marcus Jackson

For its excellence in patient care and safety, Riverside Medical Center has been named to a national list of hospitals with the lowest catheter-associated urinary tract infection rates. This recognition is based on data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Healthcare-Associated Infections hospital database, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Being included on this list means that Riverside has a catheter-associated urinary tract infection rate of zero. Riverside Medical Center is one of 23 hospitals in the state of Illinois to receive this designation. Less than 10% of hospitals in the U.S. are included on this list.

The CDC calculates a standardized infection ratio, which may take into account care location, number of patients with an existing infection, lab methods, hospital affiliation with a medical school, hospital bed size, patient age and patient health. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, including adult, pediatric, neonatal, Medicare and non-Medicare patients.

“Providing safe, high-quality care is at the heart of everything we do at Riverside,” Ellen Bollino, Riverside Healthcare chief nursing officer and vice president of nursing, said in a news release. “Achieving a zero CAUTI rate reflects the dedication of our entire team and their commitment to protecting every patient who comes through our doors.”

KankakeeLocal NewsNewsKankakee County Front Headlines

Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network