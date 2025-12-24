Riverside Hospital makes national list for preventing urinary infections

For its excellence in patient care and safety, Riverside Medical Center has been named to a national list of hospitals with the lowest catheter-associated urinary tract infection rates. This recognition is based on data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Healthcare-Associated Infections hospital database, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Being included on this list means that Riverside has a catheter-associated urinary tract infection rate of zero. Riverside Medical Center is one of 23 hospitals in the state of Illinois to receive this designation. Less than 10% of hospitals in the U.S. are included on this list.

The CDC calculates a standardized infection ratio, which may take into account care location, number of patients with an existing infection, lab methods, hospital affiliation with a medical school, hospital bed size, patient age and patient health. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, including adult, pediatric, neonatal, Medicare and non-Medicare patients.

“Providing safe, high-quality care is at the heart of everything we do at Riverside,” Ellen Bollino, Riverside Healthcare chief nursing officer and vice president of nursing, said in a news release. “Achieving a zero CAUTI rate reflects the dedication of our entire team and their commitment to protecting every patient who comes through our doors.”