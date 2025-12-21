Kankakee boys down Missouri powerhouse Vashon, girls blow out Comer 76-20: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Kankakee 60, Vashon (Mo.) 53: The Kays (7-1) went to St. Louis Saturday for the Midwest Showdown and took down five-time reigning Class 4 state champions Vashon (Mo.) 60-53. EJ Hazelett had 19 points and eight rebounds and Lincoln Williams had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Seneca 46, Herscher 34: No individual stats were immediately available for the Tigers (4-7) from Saturday’s home loss.

Girls basketball

Perspectives Holiday Hoops Classic

Kankakee 76, Comer 20: Malea Harrison had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Ava Johnson had 24 points and six rebounds to lead the Kays (10-1) to a blowout win. London Stroud added nine points and seven assists.

Regular season

Cissna Park 59, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44: The Timberwolves (10-1) faced one of their closest tests of the season so far, but pulled away in the second half for a home win. Addison Lucht had 17 points, six rebounds, eights assists and four steals, Josie Neukomm had 16 points, four rebounds and five assists and Lauryn Hamrick added 12 points.

Watseka 56, Champaign Centennial 16: The Warriors (10-1) stayed red hot Saturday with their eighth straight win, and second straight game holding their opponent under 20 points. Rennah Barrett had team highs with 12 points and seven rebounds while Christa Holohan and Thayren Rigsby added 10 points apiece.

Iroquois West 59, Donovan/St. Anne 15: Amelia Scharp’s 10 points helped lead the Raiders (7-7) to their fourth straight win. No individual stats were immediately for Donovan/St. Anne (2-10).

Montini 39, Bishop McNamara 28: No individual stats were immediately for the Fightin’ Irish (4-6) from their home loss Saturday.

Joliet Central 81, Bradley-Bourbonnais 41: The Boilermakers (2-9) took a road loss Saturday morning. No individual stats were immediately available.

Girls wrestling

Morris Girls Reindeer Rumble: Reed-Custer had four girls compete in Morris on Saturday, led by returning sectional qualifier Madysen Meyer who placed fifth at 120 pounds. She won four matches on the day.