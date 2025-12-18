Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign currently at 36% of its goal

The Salvation Army Kankakee has collected 36% of its $75,000 goal in the annual Red Kettle campaign.

The campaign runs through Christmas Eve.

“The state of the economy combined with all of the snow and bitter cold temperatures we’ve been experiencing so far this season, the donations are way down this year,” Denny Case said.

The weather conditions have caused people to bypass donating at a kettle outside a local business, Case said.

“As cold as it has been, most people are in such a hurry to get straight into the building or to their cars, that they seldom pause to reach into their wallet or purse to make a donation,” Case said.

“People tend to stop and visit and donate much more often when the weather is comfortable. The weather has had a huge effect on the kettle drive this year.”

Case, a local radio personality, is the chairman of the Red Kettle campaign.

You can find him ringing the bell from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or later on Saturdays.

Bell ringers have been in short supply recently. The bitter cold and snow over the weekend saw volunteer ringers call off, Case said.

“The Kankakee Salvation Army is still in desperate need of volunteers to take a shift or two and ring a bell to help reach the goal,” Case said.

People can still volunteer by going online to registertoring.com.

Online donations have been slow, Case said.

His virtual online kettle has raised more than $400.

“The Virtual Kettles will still be open to receive online donations until the end of January,” Case said.