Birth to Five Illinois council includes local rep

Ali Denault, of Bourbonnais, pictured with her family, represents Kankakee and Iroquois counties on the Birth to Five Illinois Statewide Family Leadership Council, which first met in September 2025. (Photo Provided by Birth to Five Illinois)

Birth to Five Illinois has launched a new State Family Council with members from around the state, including one local individual representing the Kankakee and Iroquois county region.

Ali Denault of Bourbonnais represents Region 32, which covers Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Denault has been a member of the Family Council for three years and is now beginning her first year on the State Family Council.

She is the mother of two girls, ages 4 and 1.

Since the launch of Birth to Five Illinois in February 2022, parents and caregivers in all 39 Illinois regions have been sharing their stories and providing feedback on local Early Childhood Education and Care programs as members of the Birth to Five Illinois Family Councils and Action Councils, according to a news release.

The new Birth to Five Illinois Statewide Family Leadership Council comprises Family Council alumni who have served for three years in their respective regions.

In this role, past Birth to Five Illinois Family Council members will continue to offer their perspectives as direct users of Illinois’ Early Childhood services, and help Birth to Five Illinois improve its family and community engagement efforts across the state, according to the release.

The council had its first meeting in September and will convene every other month.

Members can serve for one year and are paid a stipend for their time and expertise.

They will be offered opportunities to participate in other state-level activities, which may include providing feedback on public-facing communication materials, co-leading parent discussion groups or joining interviews with press.

Additionally, based on their experience as parents/caregivers and their time on the Regional Birth to Five Illinois Councils, this inaugural statewide group decided that finding ways to make families more aware of the available Early Childhood Education and Care resources, supports and programs is the greatest need, and thus their chosen priority for the year, according to the release.