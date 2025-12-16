Iroquois West, Wilmington earn winners’ bracket victories at IW Holiday Hoops: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament

Iroquois West 49, Peotone 31: Amelia Scharp hit seven 3-pointers, including five in the third quarter, to lead the Raiders (5-6) to victory. Kenleigh Hendershot added nine points.

Mal Schroeder and Addison Brandau had five points apiece to lead a Peotone (5-7) team that saw 10 different players score.

Wilmington 45, Tri-Point 38: The Wildcats (9-4) extended their winning streak to four games and are the lone undefeated team left at the tournament. Keeley Walsh had 13 points, followed by 11 points from Taylor Stefancic and 10 from Sami Liaromatis.

Herscher 45, Gardner-South Wilmington 15: The Tigers (6-7) held the Panthers to just four first-half points on their way to a smooth-sailing win. Leia Haubner had 16 points and eight rebounds. Pippa Dunhill and Laney Mohler had eight points apiece.

Maddie Simms had five points, and Kaylee Tousignant added four points for the Panthers (1-11).

Clifton Central 38, Hoopeston 35: Lia Prairie’s nine points led the way as the Comets (9-5) turned a two-point deficit after three quarters into a three-point win. Emma Koch had seven points.

Regular season

Coal City 42, Streator 31: On the road, the Coalers (4-5, 3-2 Illinois Central Eight Conference) recovered from a slow start, scoring 38 of their points in the final three quarters. Jori Tucker had 13 points, five rebounds and an assist. Laura Christopher had 12 points, seven rebounds and an assist.

Manteno 64, Reed-Custer 30: Maddie Gesky was unstoppable for the Panthers (8-1, 5-0 ICE), totaling 29 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Emily Horath compiled 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the home team.

Alyssa Wollenzein had 11 points and two steals for the Comets (5-6, 1-4), who got seven points apiece from Kamryn Wilkey and Harlie Liebermann.

Beecher 54, Momence 23: At home, the Bobcats (5-5, 4-2 River Valley Conference) took early control and never let go. Gianna Bonomo had 13 points. Allie Johnson was also in double figures with 10 points.

Momence (1-7, 1-6) got 13 points from A’Miracle Johnson.

Grace Christian 54, Donovan/St. Anne 12: At Donovan, the Crusaders (4-6, 3-1 RVC) got 25 points, four assists and seven steals from Zoey Baldridge. Kaitlyn Jorgensen had 15 points, two rebounds and three steals.

No individual stats were immediately available for Donovan/St. Anne (2-8. 1-4).

Boys basketball

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Hoopeston 41, Milford 22: In the ninth-place game, the Bearcats (2-6) were led by Maddux Muehling’s six points. Issac Schaumbirg and Jack VanHoveln each had five points.

Donovan 43, Iroquois West 40: Tied 3-3 after a quarter and down 20-12 at the half, the Wildcats (5-5) got hot in the second half to win 11th place. Bently Dietrich scored all 12 of his points in the second half. Kaden Alocer scored six of his eight points in that timespan.

Wyatt Breen’s 13 points led the Raiders (0-11), who also got eight points each from Caleb Fauser and Brody Mueller.

St. Thomas More 59, Watseka 20: In a makeup pool-play game from Saturday, the Warriors (2-7) got six points from Frankie Shervino.

Regular season

Momence 74, Trinity 60: At home, Momence (7-3) won its third game in a row behind 19 points apiece from Erick Castillo and D’Angelo Hundley, as well as 10 points from Tommy Rounds.

Trinity (3-2) was led by a game-high 24 points from Vinny Hendrix.

Wilmington 56, Somonauk 35: At home, Brysen Meents and Ryan Kettman each tallied 16 points in a nonconference win for Wilmington (5-1). Declan Moran had 10 points.