McNamara, Clifton Central advance to Watseka Holiday Tournament championship: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Bishop McNamara 71, Cissna Park 43: The Fightin’ Irish (10-1) got 15 points from Karter Krutsinger, 12 points from Coen Demack and 10 points from Callaghan O’Connor to advance to Tuesday’s championship game.

Dierks Neukomm had a game-high 23 points for Cissna Park (3-6). Seth Walder had 15 points.

Clifton Central 52, La Salette 48: The Comets (8-1) won their seventh game in a row and will face McNamara on Tuesday. Jake Thompson led the way with 17 points. Derek Meier and Blake Chandler had nine points apiece.

Herscher 69, St. Anne 47: The Tigers (3-6) got a 23-point explosion from Austin Buckley. Alek Draper (14 points) and Brock Berns (11 points) were also in double figures.

The Cardinals (6-4) got 15 points from Grant Pomaranski, nine points from Jackson Hawkins and eight points apiece from Brandon Schoth and Matthew Langellier.

Hoopeston 68, Iroquois West 25: Nine different players scored for Iroquois West (0-9), but Owen Hartke (seven points) and Drew Talbot (five points) were the only Raiders with more than two points.

Milford 55, Donovan 25: Mario Martinez’s 13 points led a balanced Milford (2-5) scoring effort, as Issac Schaumburg had 12 points and Hixon LaFond 11 points.

Connor Onnen and Preston Harrington-Dewitt had eight points apiece to lead Donovan (4-5).

Girls basketball

Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament

Iroquois West 47, Clifton Central 44: Amelia Scharp and Kenleigh Hendershot had 14 points apiece to lead the host Raiders. Kailey Vaske had eight points.

Eriannah Martinez had 16 points to lead the Comets, who ended a six-game winning streak. Alexis Prisock had nine points, and Lia Prairie had eight points.

Peotone 45, Hoopeston 31: Freshman Payton Pape paced Peotone with 12 points. Addison Brandau added eight points, while Callie Weiss and Giana Pagliarulo each had six points.

Wilmington 58, Gardner-South Wilmington 20: Keeley Walsh hit five first-quarter 3-pointers, scoring 19 of her 23 points in the first quarter. Sami Liaromatis added 11 more points, including seven in the first quarter to help the Wildcats to a 30-point frame.

Maddie Simms had 10 points for G-SW.

Tri-Point 49, Herscher 40 (OT): Leia Haubner had 17 points to lead the Tigers, 13 of those coming in the second half and overtime. Audrey Hoffman added a dozen points.

Wilmington 39, Iroquois West 37: No individual stats were immediately available for either team. The Wildcats improved to 8-4, while the Raiders fell to 4-7 in their second one-possession game of the day.

Peotone 43, Tri-Point 38: Pape led the Blue Devils (5-6) with 16 points. Brandau and Mal Schroeder had six points apiece.

Clifton Central 42, Gardner-South Wilmington 28: The Comets (8-5) rebounded from their morning loss, led by 16 points from Martinez. Prisock had seven points, all in the fourth quarter.

Simms had 14 of her 18 points in the first half to lead G-SW (1-10).

Hoopeston 42, Herscher 34: Haubner’s 15 points led Herscher (5-7). Hoffman added a dozen points.

Regular season

Donovan/St. Anne 47, Trinity 14: Brisa Ortiz outscored the Eagles on her own, finishing with 15 points and four assists to lead the WildCards (2-7) to a road win. Lillian Courville added 10 points, five assists and four rebounds, while Alexis Hedges had seven points and six boards.