Coal City’s Owen Petersen gets 100th win, Coalers dominate ICE triangular: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Wrestling

Coal City shuts out Manteno, Streator: The host Coalers dominated Thursday’s ICE triangular, defeating Manteno 84-0 and Streator 70-0. Owen Petersen (132 pounds) recorded his 100th career win.

Boys basketball

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Bishop McNamara 65, Herscher 45: At Watseka, in addition to a forfeit victory over Donovan, the Fightin’ Irish (9-1) also defeated Herscher thanks to 20 points from Callaghan O’Connor and 17 points from Richie Darr.

Austin Buckley’s 19 points led Herscher (1-6). Gavin Hull added eight points.

La Salette 57, Iroquois West 20: Owen Hartke had nine points for the Raiders (0-7) at Watseka.

La Salette 52, Watseka 30: No individual stats were immediately available for the Warriors (1-6) at Watseka.

Clifton Central 63, St. Thomas More 60: At Milford, the Comets got 26 points from Blake Chandler, 12 points from Mayson Mitchell and 10 points from Jake Thompson to improve to 6-1.

Cissna Park 48, St. Anne 44: At Milford, the Timberwolves (2-5) saw Dierks Neukomm’s 26-point night lead them to an upset win. Seth Walder added seven points.

Matthew Langellier scored 12 points for St. Anne, which got nine points from Brandon Schoth and eight points from Grant Pomaranski.

St. Anne 52, Milford 26: At Milford, the Cardinals (6-3) doubled up the hosts. Raliegh Hays had 18 points and Jyimere Thomas had 17 points.

Jack VanHoveln had six points to lead Milford (1-4).

Girls basketball

Clifton Central 68, Donovan/St. Anne 14: At Donovan, the Comets (7-4, 5-0 River Valley Conference) won their sixth straight game. Eriannah Martinez had 12 points to lead all scorers, followed by 10 points apiece from Emma Koch and Maddie Webb.

No individual stats were available for the WildCards (1-7, 1-3).

Grant Park 49, Momence 38: At home, Abi Roberts went wild with 24 points, five rebounds and four steals. Taylor Panozzo had 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and six steals for her second double-double of the week. Claire Sluis added eight points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Dragons (4-3, 1-1 RVC).

No individual stats were available for Momence (1-4, 1-2).

Manteno 41, Lisle 26: At Lisle, Emily Horath recorded an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double for Manteno (8-1, 3-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference). Lila Prindeville also had 11 points while Maddie Gesky finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Reed-Custer 41, Streator 31: On the road, the Comets (5-5, 1-3 ICE) got 19 points, three rebounds and seven steals from Alyssa Wollenzein. Kamryn Wilkey had 10 points, four rebounds and four steals.

Tri-Point 37, Beecher 21: The host Bobcats (4-5, 3-2 RVC) fell short to the defending conference champions. Gianna Bonomo had 10 points and Molly Vladika had six points.

Peotone 39, Coal City 29: No individual stats were available for the host Blue Devils (3-6, 3-1 ICE), who outscored the Coalers 21-11 in the second half.

Coal City (4-6, 2-2) was led by Riley Walker’s 13 points, seven rebounds and a steal. Sydney Larson had eight points, four rebounds and two steals.

Wilmington 40, Herscher 24: The visiting Wildcats (6-4, 2-2 ICE) snapped a three-game skid behind a 24-point gem from Keeley Walsh.

Audrey Hoffman had 11 points to lead Herscher (5-5, 1-3).