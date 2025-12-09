Taylor Panozzo, Christa Holohan power teams with double-doubles: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Grant Park 62, Donovan/St. Anne 12: Taylor Panozzo tallied 21 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Dragons (3-3, 1-1 River Valley Conference) to a no-doubter at home. Claire Sluis added nine points, six rebounds and six steals while Abi Roberts, Reegan Thompson, Kaylie Meherg and Alex Hellyer had six points apiece.

No individual stats were available for the WildCards (1-6, 1-2).

Watseka/Milford 50, Iroquois West 44: At Iroquois West, the Warriors (6-1, 1-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) overcame a 13-10 deficit after the first quarter and 18-16 deficit at half. Christa Holohan went for 21 points and 16 rebounds. Noelle Schroeder added 15 points. Kami Muehling was one of three Warriors with four points and grabbed seven boards.

Phylicity Leonard exploded for 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Raiders (3-6, 0-1).

Beecher 52, Gardner-South Wilmington 34: Leading just 19-18 at halftime, the Bobcats (4-5, 3-1 RVC) pulled away in the second half on the road. Madison Smith’s 15 points and Gianna Bonomo’s 14 points led the way for Beecher.

Maddie Simms had a game-high 16 points in defeat for G-SW (0-9, 0-3). Kaylee Tousignant had seven points.

Bloom 65, Kankakee 33: On the road, the Kays’ undefeated start came to an end Monday, as the Kays fell to 7-1 and 2-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference. Malea Harrison had 13 points, followed by eight points from Ava Johnson and six points from London Stroud.

Cissna Park 43, Prairie Central 24: The visiting Timberwolves improved to 7-1 behind a stout team defensive effort and 21 points, four rebounds, three steals and an assist from Addison Lucht. Lauryn Hamrick had six points and two rebounds.

Peotone 38, Reed-Custer 36: On the road, the Blue Devils won a nail-biter to move to 2-5 and 2-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. No individual stats were immediately available for Peotone.

Alyssa Wollenzein led the Comets (4-4, 0-3) with 14 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Harlie Liebermann had seven points, five rebounds and four steals while Kamryn Wilkey added seven points, four rebounds and three steals.

Clifton Central 71, Illinois Lutheran 10: All 11 Clifton Central players scored in a road win that improved the Comets to 6-4 and 4-0 in the RVC. Eriannah Martinez’s nine points led the way, followed by eight from Kaitlyn Balthazor and seven apiece from Ella Ponton, Mia Perzee, Lia Prairie and Charli Beherns.

Coal City 41, Herscher 20: At home, the Coalers (4-5, 2-1 ICE) turned a 9-7 first-quarter deficit into a 22-12 halftime lead and never looked back. Riley Walker and Jori Tucker each had nine points, followed by eight from Sydney Larson.

Abby Coutant’s eight points led Herscher (5-4, 1-2). Pippa Dunhill drew a pair of charges.

Boys basketball

Milford 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 38: At home, the Bearcats (1-2, 1-0 VVC) gave new head coach Wade Fox his first win with the program. Aiden Frerichs and Hixon Lafond each had nine points. Mario Martinez had six points.