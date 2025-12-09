Gold coin discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettle in Kankakee County

Someone heard this year’s Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign’s theme was Give With Joy and they gave big.

A gold coin was found in a kettle located at the Jewel-Osco in Kankakee, according to a news release.

The 1-ounce gold eagle coin’s current market value is $4,200, according to the release.

“Gold coins will help us fund critical services that help people who need it most in Kankakee all year long,” Lt. LaToya Surratt, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army of Kankakee said in the release.

“We hope the generosity of gold coin donors inspires others to Give With Joy this Christmas season,” he said in the release.

Gold coins, like the one donated in Kankakee, help many local families and individuals who are struggling to put warm meals on the table, worrying about how they will place children’s gifts under the tree and facing uncertainty about how they will afford to stay in their homes during the winter, according to the release.

All donations made to Salvation Army Red Kettles in Kankakee County help meet those needs through programs such as food pantries, clothing, rent and utility assistance, Christmas gifts for children, emergency disaster services, and more, according to the release.

The Give with Joy Red Kettle Campaign makes acts of generosity and kindness accessible to all through a variety of opportunities to share joy and make an impact.

• Donate online at sakankakee.org

• Donate at Red Kettles with cash, coins, and checks or digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo.

• Sign up to volunteer at a Red Kettle by visiting RegisterToRing.com or contacting us at 815-933-8421 and ask for Lt. LaToya Surratt.

• Raise support among your friends and in your online community by hosting a Virtual Red Kettle.

• Support the Angel Tree program by providing gifts for children. Gifts can be delivered to The Salvation Army of Kankakee at 148 N. Harrison Ave.

• Sign up for a sustaining gift of $25 a month at sakankakee.org.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign dates back to 1891 in San Francisco. Gold and silver coins donated to The Salvation Army Red Kettles have become a much-anticipated holiday tradition, according to the release.

To learn more about how you can support the community during the holidays, visit sakankakee.org.