Kankakee County treasurer Africano charged with disorderly conduct

Nick Africano, Kankakee County’s treasurer and chairman of the county’s Republican Party, was issued a notice to appear for an alleged disorderly conduct following a traffic incident that occurred last week in Kankakee.

On Monday, Africano issued an apology on Facebook for his conduct during the incident in question.

Kankakee police said in a report that disorderly conduct is a Class 3 misdemeanor. Africano’s court date is Jan. 8, 2026.

The charge is nontainable under the SAFE-T Act.

Africano has been the county treasurer since 2016.

According to the report, about 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, Kankakee police responded to the area of 1500 West Court Street regarding a reported hit and run, which occurred at West Court Street and Kennedy Drive.

The officers were advised that both drivers were at a restaurant, and there may have been threats by one driver with a firearm, according to the report.

One of the officers was speaking to the driver of the other vehicle, who called 911, according to the report.

He said he believed Africano had a firearm. The driver said Africano said he was “packing” and would shoot him, according to the report.

Another officer on scene talked with Africano, who was located in a bar.

Africano told the officer that the driver of the other vehicle began honking at him, stating that Africano rear-ended his vehicle at the intersection of West Court Street and Kennedy Drive. Africano told the officer that no accident occurred.

While speaking with Africano, an officer said that the victim believed Africano was armed with a firearm.

Africano said he didn’t know anything about a firearm being involved in the incident. Africano said he did not have a firearm with him.

An officer conducted a weapons pat-down on Africano, and no weapon was found. Africano was then detained in handcuffs while the investigation was conducted. No firearms were found during a search of his vehicle.

The victim said his car had no damage and he did not wish to make an accident report.

The victim did sign the disorderly conduct complaint.

The officer began transporting Africano to Jerome Combs Detention Center to be charged with disorderly conduct.

While en route, the officer was contacted by the shift commander and advised to give Africano a notice to appear. Africano was taken back to the restaurant, where he was released with a notice to appear.

Africano issued a three-paragraph public statement on Monday via Facebook:

“On Wednesday evening, I was involved in an incident where I allowed my emotions to get the better part of me. The tone and manner I used with a police officer fell short of the standards I expect of myself.

“I have always had deep respect for the men and women who serve in law enforcement. They put themselves in difficult situations every day to keep our communities safe, and they deserve to be treated with dignity and professionalism.

“To our county’s law-enforcement community and to the citizens of Kankakee County, I offer my sincere apology. While I may believe the situation was handled poorly, it was my responsibility to remain composed. I am accountable for my words and my conduct. I fell short, and for that, I am truly sorry.”