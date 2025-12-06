2025 Daily Journal Girls Volleyball All-Area Team

Wilmington's Rachel Smith spikes the ball during the Wildcats' loss in three sets, 25-16, 22-25, 17-25, to Pontiac in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional championship on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

First team

Elena Kvasnicka (Photo Submitted by Brandon DuBois)

Elena Kvasnicka, Beecher, sr., OH: An IVCA Class 2A All-State second-team selection, Kvasnicka led the Bobcats to their sixth-straight unbeaten River Valley Conference season, with the team’s conference win streak reaching 71 matches. The team went 38-0 in conference play during Kvasnicka’s four seasons. She finished her senior season with 405 kills, 244 digs and 46 aces.

Harper Tollefson (Photo Submitted by Leigh Reiniche)

Harper Tollefson, Bradley-Bourbonnais, so., S: A varsity newcomer in 2025, Tollefson appeared in all 75 sets for the Boilermakers. She posted 515 assists and 232 digs on the year, with a serve percentage of 96.8%. She was named to the All-Tournament team at the Sue Gavrick Invitational and helped lead the Boilermakers to a 22-14 record.

Cissna Park Volleyball Addison Lucht (Photo Submitted by Josh Landon/Morgan Irene Photography)

Addison Lucht, Cissna Park, sr., OH: Lucht has been named the Daily Journal Girls Volleyball Player of the Year for the third season in a row. She led the Timberwolves to a Class 1A state title and a 40-1 overall record. After setting the school kills record as a junior, Lucht recorded 339 more to extend the record to 1,359. She also tallied 202 digs, 48 aces and was an IVCA Class 1A All-State first-team selection for the third straight season.

Josie Neukomm (Photo Submitted by Josh Landon)

Josie Neukomm, Cissna Park, sr., OH: Neukomm earned IVCA Class 1A All-State second-team honors this season as a major part of the Timberwolves’ state championship run. She had 312 kills and 225 digs on the season, while her 37 aces moved her into third in school history with 169. She also helped lead Cissna Park to 143-17 over the last four seasons.

Maddie Gesky (Photo Submitted by Justin Emerson)

Maddie Gesky, Manteno, jr., MH: Gesky’s 95 blocks ranked first in the Illinois Central Eight Conference this season and gave her a school record 243 for her career. Her 278 kills were ranked second in the ICE. She was an IVCA Class 2A All-State second-teamer and helped the team to its first regional title since 2017 and a share of the ICE title with a 13-1 conference record.

Rachel Smith (Photo Submitted by Krista Niehls)

Rachel Smith, Wilmington, jr., OH: Smith was an IVCA Class 2A All-State first-team selection and was also one of 27 players from Illinois named to the AVCA All-Regional first team. She led the Wildcats to a share of the ICE title and was top three in the conference in hitting percentage (.348), aces (59), digs (380), kills (268) and blocks (56). Wilmington’s 28 wins this season were the most for the program since 2008.

Second team

Emily Avelar, Beecher, OH

Kate Dole, Bishop McNamara, MB

Sophie Duis, Cissna Park, MH

Sydney Larson, Coal City, S

Noelle Schroeder, Watseka, L

Molly Southall, Wilmington, OH/S

Special Mention

Gianna Brosseau, Bishop McNamara; Harper Yuska, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Mady Marcott, Cissna Park; Kendyl Neukomm, Cissna Park; Olivia Siano, Gardner-South Wilmington; Grace Vitko, Gardner-South Wilmington; Gracie Reynolds, Grace Christian; Malea Harrison, Kankakee; Danika Fletcher, Manteno; Morgan Derrico, Manteno; Mia Connolley, Peotone; Allie Werner, Peotone; Thayren Rigsby, Watseka; Melia Hincherick, Wilmington; Sami Liaromatis, Wilmington

Honorable Mention

Mallory Berry, Beecher; Journey Slone, Bishop McNamara; Hannah Wojnowski, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Olivia Woolman, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Ella Schluter, Cissna Park; Payton Lamie, Clifton Central; Riley Walker, Coal City; Layne Heffelfinger, Donovan; Lexi Crawford, Herscher; Taylor Panozzo, Grant Park; Elizabeth Avalos, Kankakee; Ki’Asia Wilson, Kankakee; Maddy Belisle, Manteno; Kendall Blanchette, Manteno; Ella Stupegia, Peotone; Alyssa Wollenzein, Reed-Custer; Tessa DeYoung, St. Anne; Christa Holohan, Watseka; Gabby Kohl, Watseka; Avery Pufahl, Watseka