Gavin, Visit Kankakee County leader, resigns

Nicole Gavin, the four-year executive director of Visit Kankakee County, has resigned from the organization. Her final day will be Dec. 4. (Daily Journal)

Kankakee County’s tourism organization will be seeking a new executive director, in addition to area visitors.

Nicole Gavin, Visit Kankakee County’s executive director the last four years, submitted her resignation on Thursday. Her final day with the organization will be Dec. 5.

Visit Kankakee County announced in a Thursday news release that Angelina Gear, Visit Kankakee County’s sales and marketing manger for the past three years, will serve as interim executive director.

Gear is also a member of the Kankakee Valley Park District board. She was elected to her first term in April.

Contacted Thursday, board President Dave Baron said the goal is to have a new executive director in place by early 2026.

Baron said Gavin informed him two weeks ago she would be leaving the tourism organization.

Baron described the news as a surprise. “I was not expecting it,” he said.

“She has done an incredible job,” he said. He noted the Visit Kankakee County organization may have been a victim of her success.

“She’s done so well, other people have noticed,” he said.

Gavin, of Manteno, has accepted a new opportunity, it was stated in the news release, “that aligns with her professional growth and passion for community impact.”

Attempts on Thursday evening to contact Gavin were unsuccessful.

Baron said Gear knows the organization well and the board, which voted 4-0 to elevate her to interim director on Thursday, has great confidence in her.

Her first day as interim director will be Dec. 6.

He said Gavin will work with Gear during the upcoming two weeks to aid the transition.

Gear brings knowledge, energy, passion and proven experience in destination marketing and community engagement, Baron said.

“We’re truly excited to continue working with Angelina,” Baron said. “She’s been a visible and driving force behind many of our most successful campaigns. Her creativity, professionalism, and commitment to her community are apparent to all who meet her.”

Gear said she is grateful for the opportunity to serve the community she loves.

Gear said she has had the privilege of working alongside partners and local leaders who believe in the power of tourism to achieve economic growth.

“I look forward to continuing that momentum – telling our county’s story, attracting new visitors, and helping our communities from Momence to Manteno to Herscher, and everything in between thrive."

Reached Thursday night, Gear said she was honored to step into this role.

“Our region is full of momentum, creativity, and possibility, and I’m eager to build on the strong founation already in place,” she said.

Gear said her focus is elevating the visitor experience, strengthening partnerships and putting a bold spotlight on the people and places which make this county shine.

“There’s real progress happening here, and I’m ready to help drive that work forward,” Gear said.

Baron credited Gavin for helping guide the organization through a period of change. The organization’s funding source changed as well as the makeup of its board.

During her tenure, Bradley, which had been the organization’s largest funding source, departed Visit Kankakee County and started its own tourism organization.

Baron called Gavin a value Kankakee County advocate.

He credited her for helping establish a strong foundation for the group’s future, “rooted in the idea that our community does better when we work together.”