Momence opens Dickens Christmas exhibit

The Earl D. Schoeffner Farm Museum in Momence has opened a Charles Dickens Christmas exhibit. It is open every Friday and Saturday through December from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By Tiffany Blanchette

It will be “a Dickens of a Christmas” at the Earl D. Schoeffner Farm Museum in Momence.

The museum, at at 105 E. 2nd St. in Momence, has opened a Charles Dickens-themed exhibit for the holiday season.

The exhibit celebrates the beloved writer Charles Dickens and his timeless depiction of Victorian Christmases.

Characters and costumes of “A Christmas Carol” will be displayed along with a Charles Dickens Village at the William and Phyllis Munyon Memorial Train Depot, 691 N. Dixie Hwy, Momence.

The museum exhibit will be open every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the months of November and December 2025.

For more information, visit the Momence Farm Museum’s Facebook page at facebook.com/MomenceFarmMuseum or its website at momencefarmmuseum.org.

The Earl D. Schoeffner Farm Museum is located at 105 E. 2nd St. in Momence.

