Head-on crash in western Kankakee County claims 4 lives

Four people, including a 5-year-old child, are dead following a head-on crash Thursday night, two miles east and south of Reddick in western Kankakee County.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said they are not releasing the names of the victims pending notification of family.

All four victims are not from Kankakee County, Gessner said. Autopsies were scheduled for today.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. on South 18000 West Road near West 2000 South Road.

Witnesses reported that a 2021 Honda Accord traveling north on 18000 West Road had been traveling recklessly prior to the collision, crossing the center line at a high rate of speed and passing other motorists moments before impact, the sheriff’s department said.

The Honda subsequently struck a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox head-on as the Equinox was traveling south, the sheriff’s department said.

In the release, the sheriff’s department said when deputies arrived on scene, one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames.

One of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle while the other was unable to get out, Gessner said.

The occupants of the other car had to be extricated, Gessner said.

Sheriff’s police said the Illinois State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit was requested to assist the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

“The loss of life in this tragic crash — particularly the death of a young child — is absolutely heartbreaking,” Sheriff Mike Downey in the release.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by this devastating incident. We remind all motorists to exercise caution, obey speed limits, and drive responsibly to help prevent tragedies like this from occurring,” he said.