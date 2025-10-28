Herscher, Cissna Park, Donovan advance in volleyball regionals: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls volleyball

Class 2A Herscher Regional quarterfinals

(8)Herscher d. (9)Reed-Custer 25-14, 25-15: The host Tigers (8-27) advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal against No. 1 Wilmington. No individual stats were available for either team. The Comets ended the year 3-28.

Class 1A Woodland Regional quarterfinals

(1)Cissna Park d. (16)Milford 25-12, 25-16: The Timberwolves (33-1) officially began their quest for a third straight state bid with a rivalry win. Addison Lucht had nine kills and five digs. Mady Marcott had 12 assists and six aces while Josie Neukomm had eight kills and Ella Schluter had eight assists. Cissna Park will face No. 8 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Tuesday’s semifinal.

No individual stats were available for Milford (2-27).

Class 1A Grant Park Regional quarterfinals

(9)Donovan d. (8)Marquette 27-25, 19-25, 25-23: The Wildcats (14-16) advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal against No. 1 Watseka after squeezing out a tense third set. Layne Heffelfinger led the charge with 15 kills and 10 digs. Chloe Ponton had six kills and 12 digs. Lily Anderson added 25 assists and 12 digs.

Class 1A Ridgeview Regional quarterfinals

(2)Lexington d. (15)Iroquois West 25-12, 25-18: No individual stats were available for the Raiders (5-23).