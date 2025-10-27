Firefighters, farmers team up to extinguish corn field fire west of Manteno

Approximately 10 acres of corn burned in a field fire near Manteno on Friday, Oct. 24, according to the Manteno Fire Protection District. (Shea Lazansky)

Firefighters from 11 departments battled a corn field fire Friday afternoon at 9000 North Road and 4500 West Road in Rockville Township, approximately six miles west of Manteno.

Fire Chief Rick Petersen of the Manteno Fire Protection District said in a release the call came in at approximately 3:08 p.m. about a field fire involving standing corn.

Petersen said the responding battalion chief requested additional departments as well as contacting two local farms for assistance with tractor and tillage equipment.

Crews arrived on scene about 10 minutes after the call and discovered approximately two to three acres were on fire, Petersen said.

The two roads – 9000 North and 4500 West – were used as fire breaks to position firefighting equipment, Petersen said.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department blocked off 9000 North Road from traffic, Petersen said.

The tractors were used to cut a fire break around the standing corn, Petersen said.

The fire break allowed firefighters to enter the field and extinguish the fire. The fire was under control by 3:59 p.m., Petersen said.

Approximately 10 acres of corn burned, Petersen said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries, Petersen said.

Fire departments called to assist were: Bourbonnais, Manhattan, Salina, Frankfort, Bradley, Limestone, Pilot, Monee, Wilmington and Kankakee.

The McCorkle Farm and Whitten Farm provided the farm equipment.

“Without their assistance, crop damage would have been significantly higher and the risk for emergency responders would have been greater,” Petersen said.