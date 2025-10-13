Kankakee County murals blaze new trail for tourism

The mural at Piggush Engineering on North Schuyler Avenue is part of Visit Kankakee County's new interactive Kankakee County Mural Trail. It's one of 17 local mural stops, 13 of which are in the downtown Kankakee area. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee County has a new trail to travel.

Whether you’re a resident or a visitor to the county, this one proves to be artful.

Visit Kankakee County launched the interactive Kankakee County Mural Trail last week.

Visit Kankakee County officials describe it as a self-guided, splashy new way to explore the area’s art, culture and creativity.

There are 17 outdoor murals across multiple communities. They bring to life the story of local pride and imagination.

Of the 17 murals on the trail, 13 are located throughout Kankakee.

This dahlia-mallow mural at Martinez Tacos in downtown Kankakee, created by local artist Katie Bretzlaff of Hedgeapple Arts Art Studio, is part of Visit Kankakee County's new interactive Kankakee County Mural Trail. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“Public art tells the story of who we are,” said Angelina Gear, sales and marketing manager of Visit Kankakee County. “The mural trail celebrates the creativity and pride of our community while giving people a reason to explore our neighborhoods and discover something beautiful right around the corner.”

It’s a way to view the county through a new lens while also offering viewers a chance to slow down life and take some photos.

Participants can get started by downloading the free e-Atlas app and selecting the Kankakee County Mural Trail. The mobile-friendly tool offers step-by-step navigation, mural details and a tracker to follow your progress.

The eAtlas app will have the most up-to-date details as new pieces are added or updated. Visit playeatlas.com to download.

Highlights of the trail include:

the history and stories behind each work of art

an interactive map with navigation and fun facts

photo ops and a chance to share your journey

The recently completed mural on North Schuyler Avenue near the Paramount Theatre, created by local artist Michael Costanza, is part of Visit Kankakee County's new interactive Kankakee County Mural Trail. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Local artist Michael Costanza has a mural that is part of the trail. He collaborated with fellow artists Mary Bass and Fermin Barbosa.

It is located in the 200 block of North Schuyler Avenue next to the iconic Paramount Theatre.

Costanza said it is an honor to be involved with the project.

“Public art, especially in a place like Kankakee, is more than decorating a wall or street; it’s identity,” he said. “Being part of the mural trail means contributing to something that people experience in motion in rhythm with their daily lives. Whether someone’s taking their kids to a movie or just passing by, it’s meaningful knowing that this mural becomes part of their landscape, even if for just a moment.

A frog seems to peer toward the sky in the recently completed mural on North Schuyler Avenue near the Paramount Theatre, created by local artist Michael Costanza, that is part of Visit Kankakee County's new interactive Kankakee County Mural Trail. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“Beyond that, being part of a broader mural trail is about legacy. It’s about leaving behind something that reflects the time we’re living through and the stories we’re still writing in Kankakee.”