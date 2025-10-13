Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Illinois 17 in Kankakee County

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified the victim in the fatal crash involving a motorcycle and passenger car as 31-year-old Trevor Waddell, of Braidwood.
Waddell was operating the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:18 a.m. The family has been notified, Gessner said.
About 9:49 a.m., Sunday, Illinois State Police Troop 5 said they were dispatched to Illinois Route 17 at South 3120W Road, west of Kankakee.
Illinois 17 at the crash site was closed until 2 p.m. as state police investigated.
State police said they are not releasing any further details at this time.