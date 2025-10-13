Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Illinois 17 in Kankakee County

An Illinois State Police squad car is pictured in a file photo. This week the agency agreed to hold more public hearings on its assault weapon registration process, although the existing emergency rules governing the process will remain in effect. (Jerry Nowicki)

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified the victim in the fatal crash involving a motorcycle and passenger car as 31-year-old Trevor Waddell, of Braidwood.

Waddell was operating the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:18 a.m. The family has been notified, Gessner said.

About 9:49 a.m., Sunday, Illinois State Police Troop 5 said they were dispatched to Illinois Route 17 at South 3120W Road, west of Kankakee.

Illinois 17 at the crash site was closed until 2 p.m. as state police investigated.

State police said they are not releasing any further details at this time.