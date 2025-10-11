Tourism’s upward trend continues in Kankakee County

Nicole Gavin, executive director of Visit Kankakee County, gives a report on tourism numbers during the organization's annual luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, at Deer Ridge Barn in Limestone. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Tourism in Kankakee County continues to be a growth industry.

How much of an industry?

Try about 10% of all Kankakee County spending can be attributed to tourism, largely meaning those who are here, most often, for brief periods of time.

At the annual Visit Kankakee County meeting, county tourism leadership characterized this as a growth industry, and with new as well as pending developments, there is no reason to believe this will change.

Created in 1983, the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors’ Bureau, now known as Visit Kankakee County, reported that countywide hotel stays continue their upward trend.

Nicole Gavin, Visit Kankakee County’s executive director, said that in Fiscal 2025, Kankakee County’s estimated 1,100 hotel and motel rooms were occupied at a 65% rate, surpassing the 61% mark from Fiscal 2024 and 51% from Fiscal 2023.

“I’m very proud of what we have here. This is fertile ground,” Gavin said in terms of tourism growth.

Despite recent major changes in the local tourism office due to Bradley’s decision to exit the organization, the office still is working to get the message out about the unique opportunities available within the county.

Data from Tourism Illinois showed Kankakee County visitor spending in the 2024 calendar year came in at $166.9, which was almost identical to the 2023 total.

The spending accounted for $6.8 million in local tax revenues, up a notch from the 2023 mark of $6.7 million.

Tourism also is responsible for supporting 1,247 tourism and hospitality jobs, up from 1,239 in 2023.

Whether it be Kankakee River State Park, the Kankakee River, Bradley 315 Sports Park, Locavore Farm, Manteno Oktoberfest, the Merchant Street MusicFest or the Momence Gladiolus Festival, the county is attracting people and gaining revenues.

So much revenue, in fact, that Gavin said tourism-related taxes save each county household $1,300 in taxes this year.

Translation: Tourism represents real money.

The four-member organization – Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Manteno and Kankakee County – has left the door open for Bradley to return, Gavin said.

Board Chairman David Baron said much the same. He said Kankakee County is a better place when all are working together, but he noted Visit Kankakee County will continue moving forward.

Baron rejected the thought that the organization would “flicker out” without Bradley and its hotel tax revenue helping funds.

While the organization budget went from about $900,000 to about $425,000 – with $151,000 coming from the state – the organization continues to move forward.

“lf Bradley wants to work with us in the future, that’s great,” Baron said. “If they don’t, that’s OK too. We all have something to be proud of here.”

Gavin said there is power in tourism, meaning real impact, real dollars and real community benefit.

“These aren’t just numbers. They represent full restaurants, busy shops and more jobs for local residents,” she said.

Gavin said beyond the dollars and cents, the region is seeing something even more important.

That, she said, is community pride.

“Partnerships are forming, stories are being shared, and more people are discovering what makes Kankakee County special.”

She said visitors also are not just passing through. Kankakee County is not just a rest stop.

The numbers prove tourists are making a lasting impact.

Gavin said the organization’s mission remains the same, no matter who belongs and supports it.

The mission is not for Kankakee County just to be a spot on the map, but rather “at the forefront of possibility.”

Anything is possible in Kankakee County’s fertile soil.