Three Riverside nurses earn honors at state level

Three of Riverside Healthcare’s have been honored at the state level for their outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication to the nursing profession.

Whitney Trevino, BSN, RN, Nursing Manager of Riverside’s Medical-Pediatric Unit, was named one of the Illinois Nurses Foundation’s 2025 “40 Under 40 Emerging Nurse Leaders.”

During her sixteen-year career at Riverside, she has advanced from bedside nurse to nursing leader. Trevino is known for her compassionate approach, strong advocacy for patients and staff, and commitment to building a culture of safety, collaboration, and professional growth.

Erika Ohlendorf, MSN, MBA, RN, CCRN, Riverside’s Director of Nursing, received the Future of Nursing Award from the Illinois Organization of Nurse Leaders (IONL) during its annual conference in Lisle.

This award recognizes novice nurse leaders who embrace transformational leadership and demonstrate strong potential to positively influence the future of the profession. Ohlendorf’s dedication to leadership development and her drive to improve patient care exemplify the spirit of this recognition.

Liz Deck, FNP-BC, BC-ADM, CDCES, DNP, was awarded third place in the poster competition at the IONL Conference in Lisle, for her research presentation, “Does Monthly Newsletter Communication Predict Employee Engagement?”

Her project highlights the importance of effective internal communication in fostering engagement and satisfaction among nursing staff.

“These recognitions highlight the exceptional talent and dedication of our nursing team at Riverside,” said Riverside Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Ellen Bollino, RN, MSN, CEN.

“Whitney, Erika, and Liz each bring passion, compassion, and innovation to their work every day. Their accomplishments show the powerful impact nurses can have, not only in transforming patient care but also in inspiring those around them. We could not be prouder to see their hard work recognized at the state level.”