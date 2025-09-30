Tour Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House at twilight Oct. 19

Wright in Kankakee will host a twilight tour at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, as part of the 125th anniversary of the historic home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. (Courtesy of Wright in Kankakee)

If you are interested in architect and designer Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House, you can get a unique perspective in October.

Wright in Kankakee is hosting a Twilight Tour and Reception of Wright’s first Prairie Style Design on Oct. 19, according to a news release.

The gift shop will open at 6 p.m., followed by the tour at 6:30 p.m. Drinks and refreshments will be included.

Tickets are $40 per person and limited to 20, according to the release.

You can order tickets at wright1900.org/events.

The home is located in the 700 block of South Harrison Avenue in Kankakee’s Riverview Historic District, according to the release.

The tour is part of the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the B. Harley Bradley House, built in 1900.