Kankakee’s Hilton Garden Inn to be Wyndham

A Wyndham Garden banner hangs on the entrance to the former Hilton Garden Inn in Kankakee where the Hilton signage is removed on Sept. 25, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The name of the Hilton Garden Inn in south Kankakee has been hidden for the past several days and that is for a good reason.

Opened in 2004 as a four-story, 110-room hotel, the Hilton will be exiting the Kankakee stage and it will be known as a Wyndham Garden this week.

Located near the Kankakee Walmart along RiverStone Parkway, the Hilton opened in 2004 as a development from the Indianapolis, Ind.-based development group the Precedent Companies and Richard Lewis and Exit 308 Partners, of Fisher, Ind.

Lewis was also the developer of the adjoining RiverStone Conference Center. The conference center, now owned by Kankakee, is to be redeveloped. The rehab of the conference center is expected to cost at least $2 million.

The Precedent Companies sold the property 10 years later.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the property, 455 RiverStone Parkway, is available for sale, but has not been sold.

A Wyndham Garden banner hangs on the entrance to the former Hilton Garden Inn in Kankakee where the Hilton signage is removed on Sept. 25, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

He said the hotel staff will remain in place and at this time the only change is the name.

A call to the New Orleans, La.-base legal firm, Fishman Haygood, representing Kankakee Hospitality LLC, the hotel owner, was not returned.

Nicole Gavin, executive director of Visit Kankakee County, the region’s tourism organization, said visitors are at the heart of Visit Kankakee County’s mission.

“We are thrilled that this hotel will continue to offer quality accommodations as the Wyndham Garden,” she said. “We look forward to welcoming visitors and the opportunity to showcase all our county has to offer.”