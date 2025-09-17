Manteno going ahead with pavilion for Square on Second

Manteno's Board of Trustees approved a purchase of a pavilion kit that will be constructed in this area of the Square on Second. (Chris Breach)

It took a second vote, but the Square on Second in Manteno will get a pavilion after all.

The Manteno Board voted 4-2 to approve the expenditure of $158,333 for a pavilion kit from NuToys Leisure Products of Westchester at Monday’s meeting. The resolution failed to gain approval at the Aug. 18 meeting when it didn’t get the necessary four votes.

The resolution went back to the Properties and Recreation Committee on Sept. 10 for discussion, and it was put on the agenda for Monday.

Trustees voting in favor of the purchase of the pavilion kit were CJ Boudreau, Todd Crockett, Joel Gesky and Annette Zimbelman. Trustees Michal Barry and Peggy Vaughn voted against, partly because there was disagreement over where to put the pavilion in the Square.

“We want to keep people in the Square,” Boudreau said. “It keeps them in the Square I feel. I’m open to discussion for where it will go. But I just think this is the best way forward.”

He added it will have seating, shade and bathrooms.

“It finalizes this park,” he said. “It’s a very used park. It’s great.”

Preliminary discussions had put the pavilion in the center of the Square, but other trustees wanted to discuss further to possibly place it in one of the corners of the Square on Second. Mayor Annette LaMore wanted to postpone the vote to decide where to put the pavilion.

“You’re asking me to say exactly where it’s going, and I’m saying that [we] purchase the kit and I’m open to discussions [of where] within the park,” Gesky said.

Pressed to decide on where to place the pavilion, Gesky said the motion would be to purchase the kit, with it going in the center of the Square.

As reported in August, there would be additional expenses related to plumbing, electrical and mechanical work of approximately $122,000 for the pavilion, which would include restrooms. That will bring the total cost of the project to $280,333.

Barry said they voted to jam the pavilion in one section of the Square when everyone wasn’t in agreement on where to put it.

“What is the point of having a discussion when we came in tonight knowing if this pavilion got approved, where it was going to go,” he said. “Because I didn’t know where it was going to go. Peggy didn’t know where it was going to go. … So that’s a slap in my face.”

After the meeting, Gesky said he’s still open to suggestions on where to put the pavilion in the Square.

“They wanted us to hammer down exactly where it’s going to be in order to vote,” he said. “To be honest, I’m still open to location as long as it makes sense, but we voted on it today as being in the center.”

LaMore said she’s not in favor of the pavilion, but she understands some people want restrooms on the Square. She would rather have the pavilion in the corner of the park.

“Any day you come by here, there’s kids playing in that park, running and playing,” she said. “None of the people want it in the middle of the park. None of the people I talked to. And they did an online survey, and there were like 300 people that said, ‘Don’t put it in the center of the park because it spoils the view.’ ”