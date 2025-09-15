BBCHS flag football wins pair of blowout jamboree games: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

FLAG FOOTBALL

Mahomet-Seymour Jamboree: Bradley-Bourbonnais (9-1) picked up a pair of blowout wins at the Mahomet-Seymour Jamboree on Saturday. The Boilermakers opened the morning with a 44-6 win over Champaign Central, then took down the host Bulldogs 53-0, their second shutout win in the past three games and third on the season.

No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.

BOYS SOCCER

Hoopeston Cornjerker Classic: Although they came close to their first win of the season in their third tournament game Saturday, the Fightin’ Irish (0-11) fell in a shootout to the host Cornjerkers after a 1-1 tie through regulation. They also fell 2-0 to Oakwood/Catlin and 4-0 to Urbana University earlier in the day.

No individual stats were available for the Irish.

Body Armor Series: Kankakee (5-4) fell 3-0 to a strong Maine South team at the Waukegan Sports Park.

No individual stats were available.

Fisher 7, St. Anne 2: The Cardinals (5-5) took a home loss Saturday, their second in a row following a three-game winning streak.

No individual stats were available.

Friday’s results

FLAG FOOTBALL

Kankakee 14, Peoria Manual 12: The Kays (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with a narrow road win on Friday.

No individual stats were available for Kankakee.

BOYS SOCCER

Moline 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: Coming off wins in eight of their previous nine games, the Boilermakers (8-4) took a road loss Friday. No individual stats were available.

BOYS GOLF

St. Anne/Central 172, Grant Park 221, Donovan 230: The host Cardinals picked up a win at Oak Springs Golf Course on Friday.

No individual scores were available for St. Anne/Central or Donovan, but Grant Park‘s Gavin Franke shot a 46, Taggart Thompson a 54, Micah Hoekstra a 58 and Isaiah Salin a 63.