5th annual Kankakee Estival Festival lineup announced

Neil “Beeso” Beeson performs with his Kankakee-based band, Beeso & Friends, at the Estival Festival in September 2024. Beeson, a lifelong Kankakee resident, is one of the founding board members of CIRKA, Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts, which hosts the festival. (Provided by Kankakee Estival Festival)

The Kankakee Estival Festival returns for its fifth year from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, at Bird Park’s Don Palzer Band Shell in Kankakee.

In celebration of the last Saturday of summer, the festival, known locally as “Esty Fest,” will feature more than 25 local musical acts across two stages as well as a wide range of artists, live performers, and food and beer vendors.

This event is open to all ages and free to the public. Donations are welcome.

The arts and music showcase, which focuses on original creators from the area, is powered by the nonprofit organization CIRKA (Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts), founded by six Kankakee-area musicians.

“This event is a celebration of the original local musicians and artists in Kankakee County and the surrounding areas,” organizers said on the Facebook event page. “The festival will showcase local talent of all different genres from right here in our own backyard.”

This year’s music schedule is as follows:

Art & Sol Main Stage

11 to 11:30 a.m. – Teen Talent Takeover (TTT) Runner Up: Shattered in Two

11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. – TTT Runner Up: Holden Garcia

12:20 to 12:50 p.m. – TTT Winner: Briley

1:05 to 1:45 p.m. – Aaron Newsome

2 to 2:40 p.m. – Third Eye Society

2:55 to 3:35 p.m. – Mateo Suarez and The Public Ear

3:45 to 4:25 p.m. – The BTB

4:40 to 5:20 p.m. – Leigh Evin and The Lowdown

5:35 to 6:15 p.m. – The Strips

6:30 to 7:10 p.m. – Astro Circus

7:15 to 7:55 p.m. – Luck of The Draw

8 to 8:50 p.m. – Beeso and Friends

9:10 to 10 p.m. – The Simsons

10:10 to 11 p.m. – Dee-Jay

Faber Financial Stage

Noon to 12:35 p.m. – Hayden Courville

12:45 to 1:20 p.m. – THIRDY

1:35 to 2:15 p.m. – Not Yet

2:30 to 3:10 p.m. – Emily Chloe Quinn Ensemble

3:25 to 4:05 p.m. – Wolfdozer

4:20 to 5 p.m. – Scrubby Dubby

5:15 to 6 p.m. – EphinEpic

6:15 to 7 p.m. – Halo Moon

7:15 to 8 p.m. – Shaper

8:15 to 9 p.m. – Full of Moxie

9:15 to 10 p.m. – Levitating Giant

10:15 to 11 p.m. – Carrying Torches

The board thanks this year’s event sponsors, Faber Financial Group, Art & Sol, On The Rox Kankakee and Village Realty – Dustin Kooy.

For more information and updates, visit facebook.com/CIRKAKANKAKEE.