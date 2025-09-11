Kankakee suffers narrow road loss in flag football: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

Mahomet Seymour 22, Kankakee 14: Kankakee fell to 1-3 on the season with its second one-score loss of the season and third loss in a row overall. No individual stats were available for the Kays.

BOYS SOCCER

Reed-Custer 9, Bishop McNamara 3: Dylan Maschmeyer‘s hat trick led the way for Reed-Custer (3-5) in Wednesday’s home win. Jayden Bustos and Matthew Kuban had two goals apiece while Dylan Lobb and Tristan Randall each added one. Kuban and Tyler Compton each had two assists while Favio Rodriguez and Brodie Alexander had one.

No individual stats were available for Bishop McNamara (0-8).

Coal City 3, Beecher 0: Coal City (8-0) stayed unbeaten to open the season with a shutout win over Beecher (7-3), giving the Coaler defense and goalkeeper Carter Nicholson their sixth shutout of the season. Julian Micetich, Dane Noffsinger and Carter Hollis each scored a goal. Owen Petersen had two assists and Creed Macaluso had one.

No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park 2, St. Thomas More 0: Josie Neukomm led the way with 17 kills Wednesday as Cissna Park (8-0) cruised to a home win. Kendyl Neukomm added a team-high 11 digs while Mady Marcott led the team with 11 assists.

Watseka 2, Clifton Central 0: After winning the first set 25-10, Watseka (8-3) held on to win a closer second 25-21 and earn a road victory. Thayren Rigsby had 10 kills while Gabby Kohl and Taylor Chattic had five apiece. Noelle Schroeder had 19 digs and Christa Holohan had 10 assists.

No individual stats were available for Clifton Central (4-9).

Grant Park 2, Trinity 0: Grant Park (5-8) won the first set 25-12 and the second 25-5 to pick up a road win over Trinity Wednesday. No individual stats were available for either team.

BOYS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 166, Crete-Monee 201, Peotone 214: Bradley-Bourbonnais got a trio of 41s from Max LaMore, Kaden Davis and Jake Kehoe, and a 43 from Sam LaMore, to come out on top over a pair of opponents Wednesday. No individual scores were available for Peotone.

Coal City 168, Reed-Custer 196: A day after setting a season high with a 176 in a close loss to Streator, Coal City set a new mark with a 168 in a win over another Illinois Central Eight Conference opponent in Reed-Custer. Jaxon Duke and Frankie Ponio each shot 39 to lead the Coalers while Reed Sulzberger shot a 43 and Cody Scheer shot a 47.

For the Comets, Caedon Baumgartner and Logan Bean both shot 45, Josh Creger shot a 52 and Mason Vasil shot a 54.

GIRLS GOLF

Lincoln-Way Central 163, Bradley-Bourbonnais 195: The Boilermakers took a home loss at Aspen Ridge to the SouthWest Suburban Conference rival Knights. Allie Trudeau shot a 44, Liv Contreras shot a 45 and Claire Steinacker and Beatrice White each shot 53.

Seneca 198, Coal City 230, Plano 257: The Coalers picked up a second-place finish Wednesday, led by a 55 from Joey Kline. Kayla Kowalski and Abi Rose each shot a 58 while Emma Sinkular shot a 59. Reed-Custer also had a pair of golfers present, with Harlie Lieberman shooting 64 and Ariana Hood shooting 69.