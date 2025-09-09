Bus tour tells the story of Kankakee County

Jump on this bus tour if you want to learn some of the rich stories of Kankakee County.

Reflections of Kankakee County: Stories That Shaped Us is a journey to discover the rich history of Kankakee County, according to a news release from Visit Kankakee County.

The tour takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25.

This new event is a joint effort between the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, the Bourbonnais Township Park District, the Kankakee County Museum and Historical Society and Visit Kankakee County, according to the release.

Participants will meet at Exploration Station parking lot in Bradley before embarking on a guided tour of some of the county’s most treasured landmarks, according to the release.

Tour stops include: George R. Letourneau House and Log Schoolhouse, French Heritage Museum at the Stone Barn, Kankakee County Museum Campus and culminates at the Perry Farmstead where participants can browse the Scarecrow exhibits.

This experience is limited to 34 participants where guests will enjoy a unique, personalized tour led by knowledgeable guides who will share stories of the people, places and events that influenced our region, according to the release.

In addition to transportation by bus, the $25 ticket price includes a boxed lunch.

Space is limited, and advance registration is required. To register go to btpd.org/bustrips or call 815-933-9905.