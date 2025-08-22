Kankakee police investigate two reports of shots fired

Kankakee police are investigating the Thursday night report of shots fired at two locations.

In each incident, officers recovered about 20 shell casings.

About 9:10 p.m., officers responded to multiple shots fired in the 500 block of South Rosewood Avenue.

There were no reported injuries or property damage.

About 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a second report of shots fired. This incident occurred in the 1600 block of East Eagle Street.

Shell casings were recovered. One residence was possibly hit. Kankakee police said there were no reported injuries.