Tyjuan Hagler Foundation offers school supplies

Former Indianapolis Colt and Bishop McNamara Catholic High School linebacker Tyjuan Hagler will host the Tyjuan Hagler Foundation's first Back-To-School Trunk or Treat in downtown Kankakee this Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Provided by Tyjuan Hagler Foundation)

Downtown Kankakee will be the place to be on Saturday to view classic and sports cars and, at the same time, pick up school supplies.

The Tyjuan Hagler Foundation will host a Back-To-School Trunk or Treat at the Kankakee Depot, 197 S. East Ave., from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23.

The event will offer free sport physicals, haircuts, food, family-friendly activities and more.

The program will kick off with an 11:30 a.m. meet-and-greet with former Indianapolis Colt and Bishop McNamara Catholic High School linebacker Tyjuan Hagler at the Kankakee Public Library.