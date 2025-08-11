Glad to celebrate Momence

Jennifer Corona, the 2025 Gladiolus Festival queen, waves to the crowd while holding a bouquet of the festival's namesake flower during the 87th Momence Gladiolus Festival Main Street Parade on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Momence Gladiolus Festival wrapped up its 87th celebration Sunday following five days of community events.

Parade participants and local businesses used this year’s theme, Gladiolus Game Night, to deck out floats and windows in creative ways.

Bubbles are released from the Meyer family float, decorated on the theme of Gladiolus Game Night, during the 87th Momence Gladiolus Festival Main Street Parade on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Each year, the fest kicks off with the Princess & Queen Coronation where two young ladies are crowned to reign over the city-wide festivities.

Jennifer Corona was named the 2025 queen, and Tinley Isaacs was named the 2025 princess.

The annual event brings visitors from near and far to join in the celebration of the bordertown of Momence.