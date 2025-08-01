Mayor RJ Bailey Park project gets green light

Mayor RJ Bailey Park in Sun River Terrace is set for renovation.

The Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners approved a contract with LZ Design Build Group to renovate the park.

The project cost is $720,000 and should be completed by late October, Executive Director Ross Bruni said.

“We’ll be breaking ground on that hopefully in the next two or three weeks or so,” Bruni said.

The picnic shelter will be replaced, new playground equipment will be installed and the parking lot will be upgraded, Bruni said.