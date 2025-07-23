Impossible milestone: Bradley’s Lauren Gross reaches improbable birthday

Lauren Gross, 29, who was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy with a life expectancy of 3-4 years, poses for a photo in her bedroom of her Bradley home last week. Lauren will be celebrating her 30th birthday next Saturday with an open house party at Brookmont Bowling from 1 - 4 p.m. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Seated in a wheelchair so automated it almost gives an onlooker the impression it could take flight, Lauren Gross appears content with the world.

That statement seems nearly impossible to comprehend for this young lady on the threshold of her 30th birthday.

It is a birthday which not even the most optimistic of family, friends, doctors, therapists or caregivers ever thought this bright-eyed women would ever reach.

Yet here she sits in her 10-foot-by-11-foot bedroom on the cusp of becoming part of the 30-something crowd.

And while a significant number of people fight through an obstacle or two, or even three, as they stack one year on top of another, Lauren has lived a life most of her peers could simply not comprehend, or more likely, would not comprehend.

Lauren was born with the genetic disorder Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type I – the neuromuscular disease’s harshest level. A quadriplegic, Lauren is dependent on a ventilator, her highly-automated wheelchair and her father, David, among others.

The disease affects the motor neurons in the spinal cord, causing progressive muscle weakness and wasting.

Fed through a feeding tube, Lauren does not even possess the ability to swallow. Caregivers use a suction device, like those used in a dentist office, to regularly remove saliva.

She has the use of her eyes and eyebrows. That’s it.

But because of a highly specialized computer program, she can communicate through a computerized voice by manipulating the computer through her eye movements.

This is a woman who most health professionals said would likely not live beyond age 3 or 4. Then, the family was told she wouldn’t make it to age 7. There were similar thoughts regarding her teen years.

From that point, doctors stopped making such pronouncements.

It would be fair to say that reaching 30 would have been so highly unlikely doctors would not have even offered such a hope.

But here she is and the once unimagined is about to take place on Friday.

“She’s always been daddy’s girl,” David said.

David, a 1980 Momence High School and a 1984 Olivet Nazarene University graduate, is hosting a birthday party for his daughter to mark Lauren’s big event. The party is being held one day after the milestone birth date.

The party is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.

Gross wants anyone who has had any connection with his daughter through the years to help celebrate with her and the family, bowl a game or two, and have some pizza and birthday cake.

Like her father, Lauren cannot help herself with an off the cuff comment or two.

‘Huge miracle’

After David offers a tongue-in-cheek comment toward his daughter, she shoots back, although with a momentary lapse in time due to her wandering eyes manipulating the keyboard.

“Dad is an old fart and crazy,” she said. The comment filled the room with laughter.

Asked what she thinks of turning 30, she composed her response.

“I’m super excited,” she said. “Doctors thought I wouldn’t live past 3. This is a huge miracle.”

For sure. But it is simply the latest of a string of miracles which she has helped author.

She graduated from the Bradley Elementary School District, taking the same courses as others headed to either Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School or Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

She graduated from high school, officially gaining her 2013 diploma from BBCHS, her home school district, although she attended Lake Park High School in Roselle, a school that educates students with special needs like Lauren.

“She’s a genius,” David said.

“Unlike my father,” she said back.

Turning serious, David said Lauren is “my princess.”

Even though this is a situation he has lived with for three decades, the emotions are never far away when he talks about Lauren.

“It’s a miracle. You know, all kids don’t live to grow up or grow old. But for Lauren, it was 3 years old. But here she is. I like to say ‘God is showing off with her.’ We just couldn’t imagine God blessing her so much. We are celebrating God’s goodness and a 30th birthday.”

More simply put, David said, “This is a birthday party I never thought I would throw.”

He paused again. Tears welled in his eyes. He apologized.

“She’s more than just my daughter. She’s my best friend. We just never thought we would be here. This is God’s mercy allowing her to live,” David said.

Helping others

And the young woman is attempting to pass along the blessing.

Lauren has participated as a volunteer on 7 Cups, an online mental health support center.

She has fielded requests for those who are simply seeking a compassionate voice or listening ear.

She has corresponded with those who are considering committing great harm against themselves. She stated she has helped prevent up to five potential suicides.

Badges earned by 29-year-old Lauren Gross, of Bradley, are displayed on her 7cups.com profile, a mental health community website where she serves as a supportive listener. Gross, a quadriplegic who was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, has helped a number of people through tough times via the chatroom, which she types in through her eye-tracking computer.

“We know life isn’t fair,” David said. “You take what you have. I’m not saying I didn’t complain. We try to stay positive.”

These two individuals once took their message to organizations, but the pandemic shut that down. While they are churchgoers, they now accomplish this through homebound services.

For better or for worse, Lauren is trapped in this room, in this 780-square-foot home. However, the complaints are few.

So, what does it feel like turning 30? What about turning 40? She returns to the computerized voice.

“I’m going backwards with age,” she said. It appears her next goal is 20.

If there were only a way for that to happen.

David said his daughter’s greatest gift may be showing others that life is not always about what you want or think you want.

“No matter what you are given, you can still make it. This is not ‘woe is me.’ Life is a struggle, but we are happy.”

They will host a 30th birthday party to prove it.