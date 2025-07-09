Bastille Day picnic set for Monday in Kankakee

Celebrate French heritage in the heart of Kankakee County at the beautiful French Heritage Museum, also known as The Stone Barn – a local landmark dating back to the 1860s.

In celebration of the national holiday of France – Bastille Day – the Kankakee County museum is hosting a “charming after-work picnic with a French twist” from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 14, at the French Heritage Museum, 165 N. Indiana Ave.

Tickets include a French-inspired meal provided by The Country Table and entertainment by Theatiki Fife and Drum Corps. The French Heritage Museum also will be open for tours.

On the menu is chicken salad croissants, ham and cheese sliders, fresh fruit, fresh green salad with French dressing, French-Canadian poutine, profiteroles, cucumber-infused water and lemonade.

Tickets can be bought at the museum or online at app.dvforms.net/api/dv/vy739j.