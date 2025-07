KANKAKEE – The 45th class reunion for Kankakee Eastridge High School’s Class of 1980 will be held the weekend of August 1 and 2.

The reunion will begin with a 6 p.m. Friday, August 1, meet-and-greet at On The Rox along West Station Street in Kankakee.

The class reunion will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 2, at the Quality Inn in Bradley.

The reunion committee is also seeking members of the teaching staff to attend, Elaine Reed-Sutton, a member of the reunion committee.