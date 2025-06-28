June 28, 2025
Ouwenga 60th anniversary

By Shaw Local News Network
Sharon and Warren Ouwenga in 2025

Warren and Sharon (Hamann) Ouwenga of Bourbonnais recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends at O’ccasions event venue in Irwin, planned by their children.

They were married March 6, 1965, at St. Peter’s United Church in Grant Park, with the Rev. Wallace W. Reifsteck officiating. Warren’s attendants were Larry Ouwenga, Lee Jacobs, Don Hamann, Gordan Hamann and Bob Ouwenga. Sharon’s attendants were Helen (Sims) Hamann, Judy (Lanoue) Knickrehm, Nancy (Farrell) Wheeler, Peggy (Gordon) Hamann and Joan (Ouwenga) Lamie. Debbie (Hamann) Piper was the flower girl.

The Ouwengas have four children: Ronald (Julie) Ouwenga, Michelle (Ouwenga) Sparrow (Ryan), Kimberly (Ouwenga) Vilendrer (Michael), and Michael Ouwenga (April). The couple also has 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Sharon and Warren Ouwenga in 1965

Sharon and Warren Ouwenga in 2025

